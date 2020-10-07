OUR VIEW: Londrigan-Davis Congressional race is a rerun

It’s almost as though no time has passed since 2018.
Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is the incumbent running for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives. His Democratic challenger is again Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. Their debate Monday and their ongoing series of commercials are classic examples of the trip back in time we’re taking with this race.
Health care remains a huge issue in the discussion, showing that the candidates at least have a grasp for the concerns of their constituency. But Davis has split hairs on his votes for and largely against the Affordable Care Act. Healthreformvotes.org gives Davis negative ratings on all of his ACA votes. He slides away from the absence of an alternative health care plan, but enjoys basking in the idea of widespread healthcare support.
Londrigan’s argument is as short of details as Davis’ is disingenuous. If a campaign can be built completely on attacking what the other candidate doesn’t do, Londrigan will turn into the favorite in this race.
Even the subject of discussion different this year from 2018 ends up with the two quickly running to opposite sides. Davis opposes COVID19-related mask mandates and suggests citizens follow advice from the Centers for Disease Control. Londrigan backs mandates and complains about the lack of federal leadership in word and in finances. Davis blames Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for the lack of federal aid.
At least the two agree that the Supreme Court should not be expanded.
Meanwhile, the commercials being aired in the campaign are just as ludicrous and as uninformative as they were in the 2018 campaign. Instead, the message is how evil the opponent is. The spots are narrated, of course, with an ominous tone and feature frightful graphics taken either from the worst part of a large city or the set of a movie set in a dystopian future. The script of one even features a series of sinister “s” sounds, because nothing sounds quite that evil.
Given how that method of communication is unlikely to change – in fact, we probably couldn’t tell if either campaign was re-using spots from the last campaign – debates are the best we have. Let’s hope they provide more specifics in the next one.
Monday’s debate was presented by WCIA and Illinois Public Media. Brain Mackey, host of “The 21st” moderated the event with questions from Mary Hansen, of NPR Illinois; Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates; and Mark Maxwell, of WCIA. A second debate is planned for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!