top story
OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: Macon County Health Board responds with correct decision

Virus Outbreak Masks

Teachers protest for stronger COVID-19 safety protocols Jan. 7 outside Oakland Unified School District headquarters in Oakland, Calif. Officials across the U.S. are again weighing how and whether to impose mask mandates as COVID-19 infections soar.

 Noah Berger, Associated Press

The Macon County Health Board gave its constituency a reason to be pleased last week.

After deciding in its December meeting to limit reports on county COVID-19 cases to weekly. The board discussed public burnout with numbers and criticized media reports and discussions about the pandemic as it has manifested locally.

We editorialized and asked the board to reconsider. Not only did the decision come as the omicron variant was spreading and producing a record number of positive cases, it also reversed transparency about the pandemic’s spread throughout the county.

People are able to make decisions about their risk factors or about ignoring the statistics as they wish. But for either of those to be possible, the numbers have to first be available.

Fortunately, a number of voices joined to protest the December decision, and the board reversed field.

Our protests were not about the frequency of reports. The health department’s staff is to provide information as it sees fit as important to public health and decision making. The COVID reports had been reduced to weekly for a stretch before the board’s decision. The department’s staff made the call to cut back on reports, returned to daily, and was then told by the board to cut reports to weekly.

Let the people standing on the front line make the call on the number of reports required.

