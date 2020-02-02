OUR VIEW: Macon County Sheriff recount long overdue

The Macon County Sheriff race from 2018 remains one of Decatur’s strangest and unlikeliest. A race decided by a single vote. Two ballots cast for the loser were found away from where they should have been. A partial recount. A decision and swearing in. A lawsuit.

The story will always be a bizarre one. But a conclusion to the story is in sight. As should have happened from the second the slender margin was revealed, a full recount of the 40,000 ballots will be done.

Sheriff Tony Brown and his challenger, Lt. Jim Root, released a joint statement this week that agreed to a recount and the legal battle is temporarily on hold.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Every election should have some kind of recount provision. Had there been one in this case, it could have kicked in immediately, and most of the debate of the last 14 months would have been avoided.

The outcome of the recount will still not be the end of the tale. Attorneys for both sides say the recount result will just show the true lay of the land. If the outcome is one-sided – for example, if it’s closer to the 99-vote advantage reported for Root on election night, before absentee and mailed ballots were counted – that’s different than if there’s a single-digit difference in votes.