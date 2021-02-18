OUR VIEW: Madigan move still a surprise

Even if we didn't realize it, Watching "Game of Thrones" actually prepared us for exactly what has happened with exiting Illinois power politician Michael Madigan.

Madigan's fall from grace went to further depths as he announced his resignation from the Illinois House of Representatives, a political body he reigned over for a historic three-plus decades. The reason it's easy to say that kind of control is unapproachable is the impossibility of conceiving of anyone anywhere in the United States being allowed that much power and latitude for so long.

Even as Madigan essentially dared state Democrats to find someone in their ranks capable of who could acquire more votes for House Speaker than he could get, his departure has been inevitable.

"Game of Thrones" regularly stunned its fans by killing off main and favorite characters. ("Game of Thrones" is just one of the more recent and noticeable examples of entertainment that loves dragging us through characters' suffering. "The Walking Dead" mines a similar stunt, as do almost all streaming providers' new programming.)

Politics caught up with life caught up with entertainment with the sudden nature of the resignation.