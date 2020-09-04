OUR VIEW: Madigan probe overdue

We understand this is a difficult time to effectively govern.
But we’ve also often defended lawmakers when they’ve been criticized for tackling trivial tasks while more important issues remain unresolved. They’re capable of multi-tasking.
So while being grateful that a committee has finally been formed on the legislative side to investigate Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan amid the latest fallout of the ComEd bribery scandal, we have to ask:
What took so long?
And what made it so difficult? House Republicans were forced to invoke a little-used House rule to force creation of the committee.
ComEd agreed to a $200 million fine after federal prosecutors charged the utility with one count of bribery. Prosecutors said ComEd gave contracts and jobs to Madigan associates in exchange for favorable treatment Madigan has not been charged with anything and has denied any wrongdoing.
Madigan responded by calling the move a "political stunt," and then delivered a stunt of his own. His lengthy statement in response to the committee forming featured a lengthy rant against Republicans on the state and national level.
Just because there’s an ongoing pandemic, record unemployment and an economic crash doesn’t mean we automatically ignore or dismiss corruption. However much the speaker or his cronies might want it to be so.
In his statement, Madigan said, “I can’t identify one thing Rep. Durkin and the Illinois Republican Party have done to help Illinois residents struggling from a global pandemic and a weakened economy,” which may very well be the case. But he attempts to add to the misdirection when he sayd “Republicans have spent their time and dollars trying to convince people I am to blame for the type of corruption and unethical conduct Donald Trump emulates every day.”
State Republican legislators can’t do anything about Donald Trump except to criticize him. They can, however, and must be the ones to at least attempt to keep Madigan in check in some form. His own party has clearly shown no interest in doing so.
This is a classic example of a time when we need our leaders to juggle many things and work their best to control all of them. We know they can do it. We’ve seen them do it before.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!