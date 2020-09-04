OUR VIEW: Madigan probe overdue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We understand this is a difficult time to effectively govern.

But we’ve also often defended lawmakers when they’ve been criticized for tackling trivial tasks while more important issues remain unresolved. They’re capable of multi-tasking.

So while being grateful that a committee has finally been formed on the legislative side to investigate Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan amid the latest fallout of the ComEd bribery scandal, we have to ask:

What took so long?

And what made it so difficult? House Republicans were forced to invoke a little-used House rule to force creation of the committee.

ComEd agreed to a $200 million fine after federal prosecutors charged the utility with one count of bribery. Prosecutors said ComEd gave contracts and jobs to Madigan associates in exchange for favorable treatment Madigan has not been charged with anything and has denied any wrongdoing.

Madigan responded by calling the move a "political stunt," and then delivered a stunt of his own. His lengthy statement in response to the committee forming featured a lengthy rant against Republicans on the state and national level.