OUR VIEW: Make efforts for your safety

Too many safety reminders begin with the word “don’t.”

Don’t play around with fire.

Don’t drink alcohol then drive a vehicle.

Don’t scream “fire!” in a crowded building.

What those three sentences and many other safety-related directions have in common is that they’re obvious to anyone who stops and thinks. Of course, you wouldn’t throw an aerosol can into a fire. It stands to reason that you don’t point a gun at something unless you intend to shoot it. When you are confronted with something you don’t know, opt for some kind of training with it.

Trying to drive a car or operate a fryer or plan to pilot a plane? Look to someone else for instruction.

Safety rules are much easier to swallow when they’re presented in a positive manner. Rather than a list of seven “don’t”s, five “do”s are much more palatable.

Most of the safety discussion about water is all of the things you shouldn’t do. That’s the way it has to be. As enjoyable as water recreation is, there’s a continual inherent degree of danger. Between 3,500 and 4,000 people drown annually in the U.S. That’s 10 or 11 deaths a day.

There is any number of ways a day of water recreation can turn tragic. But the good news is that repeated carefree days can be enjoyed.

Follow the rules. Doing the right thing, engaging in common sense, listening to the people who have been there and know what can go wrong and how to prevent that outcome – those aren’t things all of us enjoy doing. Going rogue can be fun and can result in a better story.

But there’s a very thin line between fun and tragedy. Sometimes the story that emerges is unnecessarily tragic.

So don’t look at that list of rules as “suggestions,” and treat the elements with respect. Part of the fun is how recreation can be different each time. That’s also a reason to be vigilant and cautious.