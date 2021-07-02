OUR VIEW: Make this 4th worth the wait

We can make this Fourth of July worth the wait if we follow a couple of simple suggestions.

First, get your COVID-19 vaccinations, and try to influence those in your circle to do the same. We turn concerned eyes to Europe, where the new “delta” variant of the virus is wreaking havoc. Losing one year-plus was enough – we don’t need to experience 2020 again.

Second, leave the fireworks to the professionals. Sure, that's heresy in a land littered with fireworks shops, especially in cities where the laws are winked at. And there’s nothing more American than lighting off a few firecrackers, right?

Well sure. And those fireworks definitely have their place. In the same fashion as the pros, though, that place is somewhere the noise, sparkle and explosions are less likely to disturb people if they’re fired in larger areas. Not on a neighborhood street.

Those neighborhood fireworks don’t just annoy the neighbor across the street who surreptitiously peek through their curtains. Post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition suffered by former military members and others throughout our society. You can’t always tell by looking. Your fireworks might be terrifying someone with nowhere else to go, or incapable of moving once the explosions start. Pets like dogs and cats can be negatively affected, too.

But leaving the fireworks to the pros is one gift you can give your neighbors.

We don’t intend to quash marking the Fourth of July. It’s a celebration of the United States. That can be any United States you see – the one from the past, the current one, the one you want it to be or the one it can become.

The Fourth of July is the day that can make you feel like summer can go on forever, and forever can consist of meals of hot dogs, burgers and potato salad followed by time lazing by a body of water, whether that's Lake Decatur or your backyard's kiddie pool. The day, celebrated right, can be remarkably pleasant.

We the people have made the America that we can enjoy, and we should be proud to be able to take a victory lap.

A birthday marks the end of another stretch of growth. Happy birthday, America. All of us.

