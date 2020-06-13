OUR VIEW: Making big funding decisions

We need law enforcement. It’s as pure, simple and uncomplicated as that.
Thinking we can eliminate police is like thinking we can eliminate signal lights. Can we trust people to do the right thing? Probably. But do we want to face the possibility of anarchy? Don’t we want trained people around when our houses are broken into, or when we turn violent with one another?
Part of the reason the discussion about police funding has so quickly risen to the fore is the poorly named “Defund the Police” movement. Amid police violence around the country, protesters are bringing out an extreme idea that’s bubbled in the shadows for some time.
The information we receive, especially the videos we see, is appalling. Violent video spreads like wildfire in our media society. Even if you were trying to avoid watching footage of a suspect being killed while in police custody, you almost certainly have seen something.
Opportunists took advantage and revived protests damning all policemen. The step that inevitably followed was defense of officers, blaming bad behavior as a coming from “a few bad apples.”
Protestors countered with the thought that it’s always “just a few bad apples.” Their question was whether those apples ever get tossed out? The histories that ultimately come out about any of the “bad apples” often show an ongoing disregard for rules and regulations and proper treatment of those in custody.
But it’s not only that there are “a few bad apples.” The issues we’re hearing about today are from large metro areas. Perhaps a larger police force results in more violent incidents. Perhaps some of the violence is inevitable given the larger population. Maybe it’s more difficult to get away with violence in smaller communities, or it happens less often.
Just as those arguing on behalf of downstate are correct when they point out differences between their area and the Chicago metro area, police forces across the country cannot all be painted with the same wide brush.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz takes an ideal position in the debate. Realizing the word “defund” is not being applied in a proper manner, he’s chosen to go beyond the language debate, avoiding turning defensive. Instead, he’s making it clear he’s willing to go in whatever direction is desired. But those making the decisions about the police force’s future also have to understand the amount of work that has fallen to the officers.
As budget cuts have felled positions, the duties of workers cut have too often fallen to police. Getz points to the area so many other law enforcement officials are citing: Mental health patients. Crisis situations with individuals with mental health issues are harrowing and dangerous. Police aren’t necessarily well-trained to deal with those instances. But the duties have fallen to them.
“… police should not be out trying to be a psychologist, or a counselor or a mental health worker,” Getz said. “So there is a lot of different areas that police could use help in and, if funding went to those, I think it would help us in other ways.”
So we’ve landed at a spot we were in when we began to widely use the diagnosis of “opioid addiction.” The agreement society came to in a general sense at that point was we were going to need to invest more resources into mental health. Within months, government bodies at every level were defunding mental health efforts.
We keep coming back to the same place. Mental health is an issue we keep punting down the road. Unless we’re accepting of the present mode of crisis immediately following crisis, we need to face down the same things we talk about on a regular basis. If we truly want to bridge race and class issues, we have to be willing to address the very issues we’re attempting to ignore.
Or else we’ll all be back here again sooner than later.
