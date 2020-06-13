OUR VIEW: Making big funding decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We need law enforcement. It’s as pure, simple and uncomplicated as that.

Thinking we can eliminate police is like thinking we can eliminate signal lights. Can we trust people to do the right thing? Probably. But do we want to face the possibility of anarchy? Don’t we want trained people around when our houses are broken into, or when we turn violent with one another?

Part of the reason the discussion about police funding has so quickly risen to the fore is the poorly named “Defund the Police” movement. Amid police violence around the country, protesters are bringing out an extreme idea that’s bubbled in the shadows for some time.

The information we receive, especially the videos we see, is appalling. Violent video spreads like wildfire in our media society. Even if you were trying to avoid watching footage of a suspect being killed while in police custody, you almost certainly have seen something.

Opportunists took advantage and revived protests damning all policemen. The step that inevitably followed was defense of officers, blaming bad behavior as a coming from “a few bad apples.”