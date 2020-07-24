OUR VIEW: Making the best of the awful

Whatever decision was made by the Decatur Board of Education about how school opening would be handled, groups were going to be angry.
Fully opening schools? As we regularly mention in this corner, schools in the best of situations are Petri dishes of bacteria, viruses and disease. It’s the rarest of students, teachers and other school workers who are able to go through a school year without taking sick days.
There are parents nervous about sending their children into that. How do you think they would feel when you add in a virus with no guarantee of immunity or from mortality?
Another option was a split between in-person and online education. That seems ripe for being the worst option. Particularly given the unknown amount of money required to clean classrooms. And how often can that be done? And how many students can fit into any room and still sufficiently social distance?
Even the option chosen has its holes. Some parents and caretakers may have to decide between work and staying with the children at home. Daycare options are drastically reduced. In a town where a quarter of the residents live below the poverty level, options that take money away from households or force more to be spent are tough to swallow.
Census data shows 15% of Macon Country residents do not own computers, and almost a quarter of the county does not have internet access. How many students will continue to be disenfranchised because of income? The district has plans to deal with potential issues, but specifics are vague. Additionally, some parents might have a pride issue about having to go to their child’s school and say that they can’t afford internet.
Special needs students and caretakers have struggled through unfilled staff positions and ongoing uncertainty for more than a third of the year. Their concerns remain unaddressed.
Each position can be criticized. Each one can be praised. The decision had to be made, and it was in the hands of the school board. In a reflection of every major decision made by anyone in an official capacity in the last four months, they didn’t sign up for this.
Amid all the questions asked during the last election cycle, we can’t recall anyone asking any candidate their thoughts about dealing with a novel coronavirus.
Given our uncertain present situation and our even more uncertain future, how many of us think even running for school board would be a good idea?
One of the most significant issues emerging in every crisis we’re facing as a community, state or nation is pointing out places where money needs to be invested. Between the opioid crisis, COVID-19 and relieving law enforcement of the duty of dealing with non-violent but troubled offenders, there are a number of things we as a society have decided we want. We’ve just yet to show our willingness to sacrifice in the way needed to afford those changes.
