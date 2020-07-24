OUR VIEW: Making the best of the awful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whatever decision was made by the Decatur Board of Education about how school opening would be handled, groups were going to be angry.

Fully opening schools? As we regularly mention in this corner, schools in the best of situations are Petri dishes of bacteria, viruses and disease. It’s the rarest of students, teachers and other school workers who are able to go through a school year without taking sick days.

There are parents nervous about sending their children into that. How do you think they would feel when you add in a virus with no guarantee of immunity or from mortality?

Another option was a split between in-person and online education. That seems ripe for being the worst option. Particularly given the unknown amount of money required to clean classrooms. And how often can that be done? And how many students can fit into any room and still sufficiently social distance?

Even the option chosen has its holes. Some parents and caretakers may have to decide between work and staying with the children at home. Daycare options are drastically reduced. In a town where a quarter of the residents live below the poverty level, options that take money away from households or force more to be spent are tough to swallow.