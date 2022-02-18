OUR VIEW: Marking leaders for a day

Presidents Day is a day during which we mark the 45 men who have held the position of leader of the United States.

It’s the best day for us to resuscitate a bromide many of us grew up with – even if the man doesn’t deserve respect, the position does.

For two centuries, that seemed to be a golden rule. Even through the worst of what some of the holders of the office have presented, the core respect remained.

Not that every president has been thoroughly embraced by public and press. The best example in proximity is the nightmarish collection of editorial cartoons at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. Some of those couldn’t be run without outrage even a century and a half later, and they certainly give the lie to any thought that the country – even simply the north – was united behind Lincoln.

Respect for the office survived even through the controversies of John Kennedy and Richard Nixon. Not to mention Franklin Roosevelt, who appeared to some of the populace to be building his own American dynasty.

At some point, that respect started to fade, and now the door to respect has been slammed shut with words and condemnation.

Has the phrase “He’s not my president” been used as much in the last 20 years as it has in the previous 225 combined?

In theory, the three-day weekend instituted around Presidents Day was intended to merge the marking of the birthdays of Washington and Illinois’ favorite son, Abraham Lincoln. The 1968 Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved the Washington’s birthday observance to the third Monday in February. That would create a date closer to Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday.

As Pollyannaish as it sounds, it would be nice if, even for a day, we could return to the period where we respected the office. Red and blue voters alike have developed an unfortunately deep trench from which to lob their insults.

Respect. It would be a step forward.

