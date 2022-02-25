OUR VIEW: Mask debate turns into political theater

If we’re ever able to get to the other side of this pandemic, we’re likely to remain traumatized by masks for what remains of our lives.

Pandemics end. They always have. While viruses are impressive competitors, they lack man’s ingenuity to wipe out all living things with bombs whose ground zero burn hotter than our sun.

Why mention nuclear weapons in proximity to masks?

Masks --- masks, of all things – are among the most divisive elements in our community, state, country and world. The numbers are falling, mandates are being repealed. In the right circumstances, we can see one another’s faces clearly again.

We’ve barely had time to sort out as the dust settles on the most recent mask changes. Too many of us are baffled about when and where masks are required, requested and optional. Masks as needed on buses because they’re regulated federally, but students can rip off their masks as soon as they get off the bus, because masks are no longer required in Decatur schools. Workplace regulations and requirements vary.

Which, naturally, is a ripe setting for some political theater from the elected children in Springfield.

Democrats have pushed through mask requirements for legislative sessions. Republicans want those measures dropped. Democrats won’t allow a floor vote. Some Republicans are declining to wear masks. Democrats are having those maskless Republicans removed from sessions, and in one case a Democrat singled out a Republican legislator, even though the Republican was wearing his mask. That accusation led to a hallway confrontation, and more soap opera elements and emerging and will no doubt flourish.

We don’t want to dwell on the confrontation since other factors are in play in that incident. Regarding the rest, however: What will this do about infrastructure, funding pensions or improving life in any way for Illinoisans?

Nothing. But it sure is a distraction, isn’t it? Listening to the conversation is similar to suffering through an argument between siblings in the back seat of a car on a cross-country trip.

“They broke the rules.”

“Your rules are stupid. Change them.”

“No, we won’t change them.”

“I see you breaking rules all the time.”

“That’s not what we’re talking about. We won’t change them.”

“Then we’ll keep breaking them. We’re not doing any important anyway.”

We feel Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, could have proceeded in a better, more productive direction. But he’s unquestionably representing the desires of his constituency.

But these legislators aren’t rookies. They may be governing at a challenging time, but they know what work had to be done. They campaign telling us what they know needs to be done. Too often, those promises get derailed somewhere between the campaign trail and the Statehouse.

Both House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, and Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, had a message for the members of the chamber: The public is watching and it’s time to get to work.

That’s the kind of show we really want to see.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0