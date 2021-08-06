OUR VIEW: Masks stay in the way

Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the heat off school districts around the state with his edict that masks will be required in schools as the “return to normal” takes a new shape thanks to the delta COVID-19 variant, lack of vaccinations and a general irritable mood among the populace.

The governor did schools and school boards a favor. For many of us, the present state of mind is “prepare to protest.” School board and government meetings dissolve into people yelling at one another. The threat of violence hangs in the air. Our willingness to listen to one another is outpaced by angry attempts to protect our moral and intellectual turf.

So at least the rage can temporarily be channeled in the directions of Pritzker, who faces additional anger from citizens waiting for him to fulfill campaign promises about ethics, energy and gerrymandering.

Pritzker’s signing this week of a gun bill requiring background checks for all state gun sales by 2024 serves as a salve for his anti-firearms constituency and law enforcement officials, who were able to endorse one of the governor’s plans. Pritzker is being required to do an extensive amount of juggling and tapdancing as he’s campaigning for another term while running the state.

However, Pritzker will have at least one group sharing any criticism or wrath. The Illinois State High School Association will require masks to be worn for all indoor IHSA athletic events regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. The directive applies to student-athletes, coaches, officials, game personnel and fans.

The masking directive also applies to any winter or spring IHSA sports that may be conducting open gyms, general conditioning, or weightlifting indoors. There are no restrictions to scheduling or spectator limitations, nor are there any changes to the IHSA calendar for any sports.

That’s not going to satisfy everyone. There will be people arguing both sides vehemently and with energy. And there’s really no right answer, however certain each individual is convinced they have the solution. We’re either being too cautious or not cautious enough.

The political consequences of COVID reaction is just one of the things we’ll be seeing play out for years.

