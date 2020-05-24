OUR VIEW: Memorial Day will be different this year

"... Dr. Benjamin F. Stephenson came from Springfield (to Decatur) to establish the first post of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of soldiers who fought for the Union, in a move that laid the foundation for what is now Memorial Day," wrote Emily Steele in 2014, then a reporter for the Herald & Review.

On Memorial Day, you'll see flags flying at many cemeteries and from many porch fronts. Families will honor their soldiers, sailors, marines and guardsmen, living and deceased. All of us need to take time to remember to mourn the dead, comfort the living, and honor the lives lost in pursuit of the greatness of our country.

Memorial Day should not be confused with Veterans Day. Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, while Veterans Day marks the service of all U.S. military veterans.

It's important for all of us to strive to remember what Memorial Day represents. We don't have to be solemn all day. Living the lives the fallen's sacrifices have helped allow us to have is as much of a tribute to them as tending to gravestones or attending commemorative Memorial Day services. There's room and time for both.