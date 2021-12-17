OUR VIEW: Millikin dispute can spark conversation

Rev. Walter “Wally” Carlson, pastor of Decatur’s Sharon United Methodist Church, has found himself smack in the middle of a 21st century America culture battle.

You’ve probably noticed that’s exactly the place you don’t want to be.

Carlson gave the invocation at last weekend’s Millikin University commencement. In it, he said that, on the controversial subject these days of gender, the preferred use in reference to God was male pronouns, and he would be using those.

Members of the college’s LGBTQ community reacted angrily to the gender reference, and a video of it went a degree of viral. Carlson posted a Facebook video in which he said he meant no disrespect at all, but any misunderstanding was his fault for not making his meaning clear.

That Facebook video has since been removed. Official Millikin video of the winter commencement has edited out all of the pastor's remarks and prayer. And Millikin removed Carlson from membership of the school’s Institutional Review Board.

Each reader and viewer chose to evaluate Carlson and his apology in their own way. Some didn’t understand why he had to apologize to begin with – he spoke the truth. Some took it at face value – they wanted an apology, and he apologized. Some were skeptical, believing everything he said was more template than sincere. For some, the apology fell short. They demanded some kind of punishment. For some, the universe could never be made right after what was said.

And of course every exchange included the requisite name-calling.

The shame is our inability to consider an outlook besides our own. At a time where we’ve defined and grouped ourselves among the extremes of our beliefs, other thought processes and possibilities have become heresy instead of a possibility to exchange views.

At its heart, that’s one of the things trans understanding is all about. As we learn about the things that psychically wound people, we’re supposed to be kind enough to try to come to an agreement and language we can use to avoid anguish. If we’re being civil. Of course, those attempts are immediately harpooned when mocked as catering to “snowflakes.”

At the same time, those who have trouble grasping non-binary sexuality aren’t going to find their way to understanding when they’re being called bigots and worse. Especially if being civil is any part of the equation.

Carlson stumbled into a briar pact he could have seen coming. He should have seen it as a religious leader and as a member of a board at the school that reviews research projects involving human participants to ensure their “rights and welfare.” When working closely with people, it’s important to understand what their language is. If Carlson didn’t realize his language would be viewed as contentious, he should have.

One thing that happens when we listen to or view communication patterns is not hearing the intention or context. Changing language has been the bane of generations for in excess of a century. Once media – print, broadcast or social -- reaches a saturation point, it has a tremendous influence on the language, for better or worse. In some cases, a person needs context and explanation if they don’t understand what’s being communicated. But there has to be an effort and desire to understand on both ends of the exchange.

No one is to blame for language changing. But we’re all responsible for understanding those changes, or looking for explanations if we cannot.

Our editorial board discussed this event and our reaction to it at length. Maybe the takeaway from Carlson’s remark is we’ve all gained a deeper understanding that words matter, particularly the way they’re shoes.

We’re a divided society. We have to learn to embrace our similarities and understand our differences. We don’t have to agree, but the vitriol-filled arguments solve nothing. We need to listen, then speak.

