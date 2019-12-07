OUR VIEW: Millikin lends a hand

Millikin University this week announced its plans to help alleviate one of our most conspicuous social issues and failures.

In what can only help the ongoing teacher crisis, Millikin has announced a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) degree program designed for individuals seeking an initial Illinois teaching license through the completion of graduate study. The School of Education will enroll its first Master of Arts in Teaching cohort starting in fall 2020, pending curricular approval.

The degree program is open to those who have completed an undergraduate degree in an academic area other than education. It provides the opportunity to become licensed teachers in Illinois in the areas of early childhood education or elementary education.

According to research by the Economic Policy Institute, the teacher shortage was at 110,000 in 2018, and could reach 200,000 by 2025. Decatur’s concerns with shortages have been documented for years. Substitutes sometimes work on an almost full-time basis, retired teachers are begged to return, classes get larger, and the schools end up forced to deal with far too many additional issues on top of education.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Millikin’s offering is a flexible one, between offering year-round evening studies, a daytime schedule, or a combination of the two.