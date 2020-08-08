OUR VIEW: Missing Celebration, celebrations

There’s an additional eeriness about downtown Decatur this weekend.
For the first time in a generation-and-a-half, there’s no Decatur Celebration. Its events and presentations and gatherings are among the many things we’ve sacrificed this year at the altar of COVID-19.
Fittingly, it’s taken a world-changing episode to shove Celebration to the corner. On multiple occasions, the huge event has teetered on extinction. As recently as last year, Celebration’s existence was in doubt after director Lori Sturgill resigned.
But one of the things about Celebration is a specific way in which it reflects Decatur. Both the city and the event have an indomitable spirit. That’s embodied by the silent handshake shared by creator Fred Puglia and fellow pioneer Orv Graham as the two crossed paths at the conclusion of the first Celebration, and by the determination new producer Jarrod Cox and his crew showed when lifting last year’s Celebration from the ashes.
And people came. They certainly did not match the number that crowded the streets during the event’s 1990s heydays. But nevertheless it was a group of considerable size that was willing to pay an entry fee to access stage after stage of entertainment and wagon after wagon of food offerings and carts among carts featuring arts and crafts.
For years and for many, Celebration was the gathering point for reunions of friends, co-workers and families, groups that expanded and contracted in size in the fashion one would expect over a third of a century. It’s become a marker in so many lives that its absence joins the absences of graduations and sporting events and public gatherings that have left us adrift in 2020.
Mount Zion’s Pony Express Days, Arthur’s remarkable fireworks show, Clinton’s Apple ‘n Pork Festival and hundreds of other traditional summer gatherings around Illinois have been sidelined this year. The Apple ‘n Pork Festival has 15 years more history than Decatur Celebration.
One of the depressing realities of COVID-19 is the interruptions of what were lives moving forward. We lost a summer of professional summer stock theater when Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square was forced to shut its doors. We lost a second season of entertainment at the Devon Buffett Amphitheater. What changes might have been made there to give us a feeling of Celebration-style entertainment acts throughout the season.
Celebration’s absence leaves a hole in our hearts similar to the downtown holes the event has worked around in its history. Most of those downtown holes have since been filled, often with bigger and better things that had stood previously. Let’s hope as many of these events as possible come roaring back next summer, along with what we’ll recognize as some sort of normalcy.
