OUR VIEW: Missing Celebration, celebrations

There’s an additional eeriness about downtown Decatur this weekend.

For the first time in a generation-and-a-half, there’s no Decatur Celebration. Its events and presentations and gatherings are among the many things we’ve sacrificed this year at the altar of COVID-19.

Fittingly, it’s taken a world-changing episode to shove Celebration to the corner. On multiple occasions, the huge event has teetered on extinction. As recently as last year, Celebration’s existence was in doubt after director Lori Sturgill resigned.

But one of the things about Celebration is a specific way in which it reflects Decatur. Both the city and the event have an indomitable spirit. That’s embodied by the silent handshake shared by creator Fred Puglia and fellow pioneer Orv Graham as the two crossed paths at the conclusion of the first Celebration, and by the determination new producer Jarrod Cox and his crew showed when lifting last year’s Celebration from the ashes.

And people came. They certainly did not match the number that crowded the streets during the event’s 1990s heydays. But nevertheless it was a group of considerable size that was willing to pay an entry fee to access stage after stage of entertainment and wagon after wagon of food offerings and carts among carts featuring arts and crafts.