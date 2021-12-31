OUR VIEW: Modest requests for 2022

Experience from the last two years has taught us to reduce expectations.

Instead of a return to normalcy, at this point we’re willing to settle for it simply not getting any worse.

If the last two years have both been annus horribilis -- and who would argue they haven't been -- all we ask for this year is for that streak to end. We're not even asking for an annus mirabilis. Maybe the universe could throw a break our way.

So if we may be so bold, we’d like to make a few requests for the coming year.

How about a reduction in violence? We’ll start with the streets of Decatur and work our way out. There’s plenty that needs to be done in Decatur. And Decatur’s solutions can be as close as the mirror. One of the most maddening factors that police report in the aftermath of shootings is the refusal of witnesses to talk. Even the wounded are uncooperative. We need to respect our city – and ourselves – better than we have been.

We’d like to never again hear the word “variant.” Expecting that will be impossible, we’d like to see more cooperation, listening and understanding about the ways to battle the pandemic. Heroism and patriotism aren’t keeping score with vaccination decisions. What’s disappointing, and what most needs to change, is for people to understand they’re living in a society, and that doesn’t always mean you get your own way. Let’s ponder the better good, however much we might be mocked for the suggestion.

If inflation and the threat of things turning the economy worse could just go away, that would be great. There are too many cities like Decatur in Middle America. Economic downturns are felt early, and the good news always arrives later than it does elsewhere. We need a boost.

There are plenty of issues with public schools in Decatur. At least this board hasn’t gone head-in-the-sand. Items are being addressed, but if the movement is too slow, public and media alike must press for answers. Solving the school transportation issues would be a positive jumping point. The students have to be able to get to school before anything else is discussed.

Let’s put this one out there early: Let’s enforce fireworks mandates. July 4, 2022, is a Monday. Experience tells us we’ll all be traumatized by explosions from the weekend even before America’s actual birthday. The people who would be at peace in more silence have to outnumber the revelers who are more interested in being sure no one ever sleeps.

We’d appreciate seeing new efforts toward larger community-wide events. The depressing thing about the conclusion of Decatur Celebration and the WSOY Community Food Drive is these were events that engaged people citywide, young and old. We know there are people with ideas to fan the flames of that spirit. We encourage them to share their thoughts.

