OUR VIEW: More at ease with some endorsements:

The Herald & Review has printed endorsements for decades.
Looking back, there are unquestionably endorsements we made that were right on the money. There are also undoubtedly ones we would withdraw if we could.
Our readers certainly have felt the same way. The thing about endorsements is if you agree with them, the decision is brilliant. If you disagree, the editorial board has no idea what it’s talking about.
We’ve also run into the issue of readers thinking the newspaper’s editorials influence their coverage. We feel we’ve avoided that, and the regular complaints telling us we’re both too liberal and too conservative lead us to believe we’re walking the partisanship line as best as we’re able.
The 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump was essentially decided by an 80,000 combined margin in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Political parties have divided the country to the point where we join those who believe there cannot be any undecided voters in this presidential race.
We don’t think out voice necessarily should or even could change anyone’s mind. We hope for a clear result on November 3, but anticipate a long wait to learn the winner.
In Central Illinois, at best the presidential race affects the down-ticket contests. Those down-ticket races are the place we feel most comfortable making endorsements.
We've been as physically close to President Trump and to Joe Biden as most of the rest of you have been. But Rodney Davis and Betsy Londrigan? They've sat with our reporters and editorial board and readers on a regular basis. We could reach them by telephone, text or email. We’ve moderated debates between the pair in both campaign seasons.
If you want to make contact with Sue Scherer or Charlie McGorray, you’d have little difficulty. Those representatives closest to our area are the ones that can help us the most easily, and the ones who most understand what it’s like to live in this area of Central Illinois at this point in time. We feel there’s enough communication between us and them that we're comfortable making recommendations.
We reserve the right to reverse field in 2024. But this year, our voice feels much more confident in sharing our thoughts about the candidates closer to home.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!