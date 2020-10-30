OUR VIEW: More at ease with some endorsements:

The Herald & Review has printed endorsements for decades.

Looking back, there are unquestionably endorsements we made that were right on the money. There are also undoubtedly ones we would withdraw if we could.

Our readers certainly have felt the same way. The thing about endorsements is if you agree with them, the decision is brilliant. If you disagree, the editorial board has no idea what it’s talking about.

We’ve also run into the issue of readers thinking the newspaper’s editorials influence their coverage. We feel we’ve avoided that, and the regular complaints telling us we’re both too liberal and too conservative lead us to believe we’re walking the partisanship line as best as we’re able.

The 2016 race between Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump was essentially decided by an 80,000 combined margin in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin. Political parties have divided the country to the point where we join those who believe there cannot be any undecided voters in this presidential race.

We don’t think out voice necessarily should or even could change anyone’s mind. We hope for a clear result on November 3, but anticipate a long wait to learn the winner.