OUR VIEW: More concern than Blago with pardons

Amid the outrage and bluster over one of President Trump’s recent pardons and commutations, the true outrage over another has been shoved far to the background.
Sure, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich flaunted his disregard for the law with, among other things, his attempt to sell Barack Obama’s former Senate seat. Holding back cynicism about the system is difficult enough when ongoing examples of fraud batter us weekly. For years, we’ve been left to ponder the sound and language of Blagojevich discussing the value of Obama’s Senate seat.
We’ve made our position on Blagojevich’s corruption clear: Considering all of the corruption that continues to wreak havoc on Illinois and its already despicable reputation, the last thing we need are decisions that empower those who already feel entitled to bend the law for their personal gain to take additional chances with the system.
The commutation was Blagojevich’s last chance. He’d exhausted his court appeals, including a pair in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. He was sentenced to 14 years, and served eight.
Blagojevich’s commutation wasn’t the only one given to the wealthy and well-known.
We’re not talking about the pardon for former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. DeBartolo was convicted of bribery in acquiring a Louisiana gambling license. He was fined $1 million and lost control of the football team, but did not serve any jail time.
No. Easily in the same outrage league as Blagojevich was the pardon of Michael Milken.
Even given the notoriety of Blagojevich, Milken’s name was probably the one familiar to more Americans.
Milken pleaded guilty to securities violations in crimes that cut across all areas of society. He became the face of the 1980s insider trading scandal. When Milken pleaded guilty in 1990, George H.W. Bush was president. Donald Trump had not yet filed the first of his four bankruptcies. The country had not yet suffered the 2008 financial crisis. He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $600 million for his actions while in charge of the bond department at the Drexel Burnham Lambert investment bank. His sentence was reduced to two years after he began to cooperate with investigators.
That’s not a good sign for those hoping we as a country were at least making token efforts at making sure that regardless of the size of a person’s wallet, we were all subject to similar brands of justice. Milken’s pardon shows that there’s always room for corruption and thievery to be forgiven, so long as the price is right.