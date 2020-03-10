OUR VIEW: More concern than Blago with pardons

Amid the outrage and bluster over one of President Trump’s recent pardons and commutations, the true outrage over another has been shoved far to the background.

Sure, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich flaunted his disregard for the law with, among other things, his attempt to sell Barack Obama’s former Senate seat. Holding back cynicism about the system is difficult enough when ongoing examples of fraud batter us weekly. For years, we’ve been left to ponder the sound and language of Blagojevich discussing the value of Obama’s Senate seat.

We’ve made our position on Blagojevich’s corruption clear: Considering all of the corruption that continues to wreak havoc on Illinois and its already despicable reputation, the last thing we need are decisions that empower those who already feel entitled to bend the law for their personal gain to take additional chances with the system.

The commutation was Blagojevich’s last chance. He’d exhausted his court appeals, including a pair in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. He was sentenced to 14 years, and served eight.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Blagojevich’s commutation wasn’t the only one given to the wealthy and well-known.