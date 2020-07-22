OUR VIEW: New malady: Zoom fatigue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How many of us in the last few weeks has had someone say, “Is it just me, or does anyone else think we have too many meetings?”

That’s been a familiar call in business environments for years, but now the groans seem more urgent. Your co-workers are a microcosm of society. You don’t need to look too far to recognize unhappiness, even if all the visual information is coming from looking at someone else’s eyes. We’re not very happy these days.

Are we suffering from Zoom fatigue?

Of course you are. With no preparation, we had to learn a new style of communication. Almost all of our social signals are hidden behind a mask and a tentative walk. As the world is changing, we have to adjust our ways of communicating. Think about the way you maneuver a grocery store compared with the way you did six months ago.