OUR VIEW: New state plan an improvement

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has done a commendable job with Illinois’ COVID-19 reaction, albeit with a handful of justifiable complaints. Most significantly, Pritzker has been reluctant to backtrack from initial decisions, and spent too much time early during the crisis moving the goalposts, setting vague goals and adjusting them when they were reached.

This week the governor amended his sectioning of Illinois into finer regional slices. Critics of Pritzker’s original plans have been correct in wanting smaller areas of similar lifestyles grouped differently than large metro areas. The plan has changed regional observation areas from four to 11. The majority of our area is contained in the “East-Central” region: The counties of Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion.

Of course, using regional guidelines also assumes that people travel within their own regions only. As much as we try to perfect methods and prevent spread, there’s been little to mitigate those who ignore the guidelines we have. If people will make scenes over masks, what would happen after an announcement that borders would be trafficked and papers would be checked in order to, for example, drive from Clinton to Chicago?