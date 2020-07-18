OUR VIEW: New state plan an improvement

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has done a commendable job with Illinois’ COVID-19 reaction, albeit with a handful of justifiable complaints. Most significantly, Pritzker has been reluctant to backtrack from initial decisions, and spent too much time early during the crisis moving the goalposts, setting vague goals and adjusting them when they were reached.
This week the governor amended his sectioning of Illinois into finer regional slices. Critics of Pritzker’s original plans have been correct in wanting smaller areas of similar lifestyles grouped differently than large metro areas. The plan has changed regional observation areas from four to 11. The majority of our area is contained in the “East-Central” region: The counties of Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby and Vermillion.
Of course, using regional guidelines also assumes that people travel within their own regions only. As much as we try to perfect methods and prevent spread, there’s been little to mitigate those who ignore the guidelines we have. If people will make scenes over masks, what would happen after an announcement that borders would be trafficked and papers would be checked in order to, for example, drive from Clinton to Chicago?
Granted, that’s a long step into the unlikely, and much further from where we are now. Simply consider that some citizens have already reached their breaking point.
In what could be a response to the “moving goalposts” complaint, the governor’s office released specifics on what would be considered a step back in the battle against COVID-19:
- Sustained increase in 7-day rolling average (7 out of 10 days) in the positivity rate and one of the following severity indicators:
- • Sustained 7-day increase in hospital admissions for a COVID-19 like illness
- • Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities (ICU capacity or medical/surgical beds under 20%)
- • OR three consecutive days averaging greater than 8% positivity rate
So there are the guidelines and we know what our goals are. As troubling as the spiking U.S. numbers have been, it’s nevertheless provided a share of relief to see Illinois tumbling on the national list of deaths and of cases per million. That’s not something Pritzker accomplished – it’s an accomplishment for all of the citizens of Illinois, even those who have complied while disagreeing with the methods.
Here’s to Pritzker remaining open to other possibilities as we navigate where we never have before.
