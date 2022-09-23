OUR VIEW: No single solution for health crisis

There’s no hiding from Americans’ issues with weight.

A combination of factors play roles in our weight issues. Among those are prenatal and early life influences, poor diets, too little physical activity and sleep, and our food and physical activity environment.

The “freshman 15” is a phenomenon of students starting college gaining weight. Out of their regular routine, students in a new environment can find themselves battling getting larger as they become prone to sedentary life and poor eating choices.

Add to that our new phenomenon of the “quarantine 15.” COVID-19 interrupted lives in many ways, and one of them is weight gain from inactivity. Binge-watching television shows on streaming services may have exercised minds, but not many of us were riding an exercise bike or a treadmill while we watched.

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. Health care professionals are finding that especially in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, there is no one-step solution to managing children’s accelerated weight gain.

The hazards of weight gain for children are not much different than for adults. Heart disease, hypertension or high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease are influenced by weight.. Biomechanical issues may include physical limitations, joint pain and fatigue.

Too much food and too little exercise aren’t the sole factors. Health care officials cite these as influences:

sleep quality, which changes metabolism, hunger and feelings of fullness;

stress level and mental health;

genetics and medications being used;

quality of food and behavior surrounding food.

Food insecurity can play a significant role in a patient's weight management and behaviors. Those who live in food deserts may struggle to access the kind of quality food that can help to stave off accelerated weight gain, heart disease and other issues.

Dr. Amy Christison, a pediatrician and board-certified obesity specialist, said of the food widely available in “food swamps,” places where healthier food is unavailable or out of reach, said, “You look down the row and it's like heart attack alley.”

Christison also emphasized that weight concerns are more about the health of the body rather than the size. “This is really not a skinny jeans conversation. This is really about the health and well-being of our children, and to make sure they're living healthy and long lives,” she said.

The Illinois Alliance to Prevent Obesity has advocated for improved physical education in schools, focusing more on health, collaboration and activity rather than sports and competition. Health professionals have a better understanding of cause, effect and treatment of obesity.

What’s most important, similar to many other 21st-century health issues, is to understand there’s no single silver bullet to stop the issue. Success against obesity will take an effort of many steps. We’re talking about a lifetime of changes, changes we understand better every day and will understand more in the future.

It’s about healthy choices and leading a longer, more pleasant life.