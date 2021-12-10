OUR VIEW: Not all unemployment as it seems

The spin that can be put on Illinois unemployment is astonishing.

The unemployment rate has decreased each of the last seven months. It’s statewide – unemployment is down in all of the state’s 14 metropolitan areas. The rate is 6%.

But those help wanted signs aren’t going away. Businesses are struggling to fill positions and shifts. Some have cut their business hours. Some have closed temporarily.

Those facts have led some to believe there are thousands of workers in Illinois and around the United States who are lazily sitting at home being taken care of by government checks.

Certainly some are. But there are other considerations.

Illinois will pass 30,000 COVID-related deaths this month. Some of those were certainly part of the workforce.

Some people managed to find satisfaction working non-traditional jobs from home.

Some decided they didn’t want to work just to make enough money to pay for child care.

Some realized they didn’t want to return to jobs they hated.

Those who have not gone back to work in the service industry have to imagine they’ve made the right decision when they see the way some of us are treating service workers. Public workspaces are turning into spots of confrontation.

COVID has been a nightmare and much worse and longer than we’ve expected. We’re all on edge. Stepping back and allowing people to live with and live through the decisions they’ve made.

COVID has touched each of us in different ways. We should spend a little less time on judgment and a little more time on patience.

