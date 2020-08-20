OUR VIEW: Not as easy as we might have thought

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’ve been among many outlets who have discussed “Zoom fatigue,” the phenomenon of becoming weary both mentally and physically while trying to at least stay in visual touch with work, school, friends and family. Many of us have learned the first-hand truth of something we’ve been told all our lives – staring at these screens too much is decidedly unhealthy.

But there’s another thing some among us are learning. Most office workers have had their daydreams about working from someplace other than the office – maybe from home. But those who work from home regularly reminded us the exercise takes a specific discipline. Not everyone is cut out for it.

How many of us see that now in ourselves and our co-workers?

There are signals we give off and receive in person. We’ve adjusted to evaluating and performing in a new way in our virtual interactions. While it’s more true for some, we’ve all found that working from home is exactly what those with experience have said: Working from home can be a challenge.