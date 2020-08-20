OUR VIEW: Not as easy as we might have thought

We’ve been among many outlets who have discussed “Zoom fatigue,” the phenomenon of becoming weary both mentally and physically while trying to at least stay in visual touch with work, school, friends and family. Many of us have learned the first-hand truth of something we’ve been told all our lives – staring at these screens too much is decidedly unhealthy.
But there’s another thing some among us are learning. Most office workers have had their daydreams about working from someplace other than the office – maybe from home. But those who work from home regularly reminded us the exercise takes a specific discipline. Not everyone is cut out for it.
How many of us see that now in ourselves and our co-workers?
There are signals we give off and receive in person. We’ve adjusted to evaluating and performing in a new way in our virtual interactions. While it’s more true for some, we’ve all found that working from home is exactly what those with experience have said: Working from home can be a challenge.
Let’s start with the problem to which many of us have had to resolve in the last five months: There can be too much home. There’s no refuge. Those who enjoyed work for no other reason than it got them out of the house are now stuck at the house. They may be accompanied by more people and more constant interruptions. You may be working your brain to a fever’s edge, but if the people around you don’t understand that, home becomes uncomfortable.
But that’s just a part of the adjustment. Work-at-home veterans have established guidelines and disciplines. There are specific workplaces set aside, and specific times to be at that in-house workplace. Perhaps most important, they’re very exacting about time spent working versus time divorced from that workplace.
Because that’s an additional challenge, one all of us have dealt with in one form or another. When we all have immediate access to one another, we also have the expectation of immediate response. Ultimately, without carefully established boundaries, you can find yourself with no days away from work, no hours away from work.
Of course, matters are multiplied and additionally complicated during a pandemic. We have to assume people in 1918 dealing with the Spanish Flu had their complications as well, but none of them had to learn how to communicate into a box where you see everyone and everyone sees you. There may be some of us who have found our perfect balance between life and work. Others can wait to see what the new normal looks like, and hope we get there soon.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!