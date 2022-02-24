OUR VIEW: Of course taxpayers want money back

Gov. J.B. Pritzker brought his re-election campaign to Decatur this week.

At least that's how it felt.

The Democratic governor was on a selling tour for his proposed Illinois Family Relief Plan, which he hopes to pilot through the legislature by the spring.

Key features are more than $1 billion of tax relief taking the form of up to $300 in property tax rebates for property owners. He also wants to eliminate the state tax on groceries and freeze the gas tax over the coming year.

The plan includes:

* Suspend a 1% tax on groceries, saving Illinois residents an estimated $360 million.

* Freeze the motor fuel tax which had been expected to increase about 2 cents a gallon from 39.2 cents to 41.4 cents a gallon. It would save taxpayers an estimated $135 million.

* Rebate property taxes via an income tax credit of up to $300 for nearly 2 million Illinois property owners.

He's also pushing restoring the Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF), which dedicates part of the state income tax revenue for municipalities.

State-shared income tax revenue is distributed to local governments through the LGDF, a state and local funding partnership instituted as part of the establishment of the state income tax in 1969. The idea was to help local governments fund essential services and programs such as public safety, public health and basic infrastructure construction and repair. This shared revenue also reduces the amount of revenue local governments must collect through local taxes.

Over the last decade, the state has found that partnership easy to raid. A review of the history of LGDF distributions shows that the local percentage share of the state income tax distributed through LGDF funding has already been reduced over the years. This has prevented local governments throughout the state from receiving billions of dollars in shared revenue.

Until January 2011, counties and municipalities received 10% of total state income tax revenues through LGDF. Following a temporary increase in state income tax rates in 2011, the percentage of tax revenue allocated to LGDF for distribution to local counties and municipalities declined to 6%.

In January 2015, the local share of the state income tax increased to 8% when the higher income tax rates declined according to a predetermined schedule established by law. The state income tax was permanently increased in 2017 and the local government share was reduced to 5.45%. The LGDF share is presently 6.06% for individual income tax collections and 6.845% for corporate income tax collections.

The manipulation has left municipalities across the state frustrated and irate. Whenever you hear an official of any city say "we're waiting for our money from the state," this is what they're talking about. Municipalities unwilling or unable to balance budgets have resorted to increased taxes.

Campaigning by promises of money is always a good idea. Unfortunately, Pritzker paints with a broad brush, and specifics turn smooshy.

Everything Pritzker announces between now and Election Day deserves additional scrutiny. He's practically at the point where he can designate whatever policies he wishes, based on both the Democrat majority in Springfield and his own confidence that he's write.

Difficult to forget, however, is his reversal on his campaign promise about district map drawing.

We're all for taxpayers getting money back. We also understand we're in Illinois. You'll excuse us if we keep both hands on our wallet, and keep it in a front pants pocket.

