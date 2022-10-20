OUR VIEW: Oh dear! Don't veer near deer

Now that’s a catchy phrase for the ages.

“Oh, dear! Don’t veer for deer” is an Illinois media release headline about deer mating season. During the season, deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk, from October through December.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said, “Don’t veer for deer – it could cause you to lose control of your vehicle and swerve into another lane or off the road.”

That’s an important reminder, as are the numbers for vehicle-wildlife collisions. If you haven’t hit a deer yourself on backroads or on the interstate, you know someone who has. Those drivers all know the pain of car repair as well as the shock of being in a crash and killing or hurting another living thing.

In 2021, 14,522 motor vehicle crashes involved deer in Illinois. Of these, 13,936 resulted in damage to property or vehicles. In 584 accidents, there were personal injuries. Two of the crashes resulted in fatalities.

The danger lurks from north to south in the state. While Cook and Will County to the north are No. 1 and 3, southern county Madison is second and has a considerably higher accident-per-capita rate. Fourth and fifth are right nearby – Sangamon and Peoria Counties.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Transportation offer the following tips:

If you hit a deer, pull off to the shoulder, turn on your hazard lights and call 911 to report the accident. Do not exit the vehicle to check on an injured deer or pull it from the road.

• Deer can appear suddenly in surprising environments, so be on alert, slow down and pay attention in areas they are known to travel.

• Be aware of your surroundings, especially in areas with deer crossing signs.

• Scan the sides of the road for eye shine – the reflection of headlights in their eyes.

• Slow down if you see a deer. They travel in groups, so more are likely nearby.

• Prepare for the unexpected. Deer may stop in the middle of the road.

• If a collision is inevitable, don’t veer. Try to glance your vehicle off the deer and avoid swerving into the opposite lanes of traffic or off the road.

For information on how to claim a deer involved in a crash, or to report possession of a deer killed in a deer-vehicle crash, click here or visit the IDNR website.