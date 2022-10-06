OUR VIEW: Oh no! Lizzo played a flute!

At this time last month, it’s almost certain that few people knew many, let alone all, of the pieces that have turned a 200-year-old flute and a pop star into the latest sign of the crumbling of America.

Lizzo, an Emmy- and three-time Grammy-winner, is a classically trained flutist. During a recent visit to the Library of Congress, Lizzo viewed the institution’s collection of in excess of 1,800 flutes. One of the flutes was in excess of 200 years old, an unplayed glass flute given to President James Madison. The singer was allowed to borrow and use the flute in her next performance, accompanied by a Secret Service agent assigned to protect the rare instrument.

Conservative commentators reacted as though Lizzo had personally escorted thousands of undocumented immigrants across a U.S. border.

“Simply desecrating American history just for the sake of it,” wrote right-wing pundit Matt Walsh. Right-wing commentator Greg Price wrote that “they” want to “degrade our history and then call you a racist if you actually value it.” Conservative commentator Nick Adams tweeted that the “Biden Administration is making a mockery of the country.” (Although over the weekend, he switched to complaints about male cheerleaders and said, "Lack of patriotism and Christian leadership is why the (National Football League) is overrun with felons." Former GOP congressional candidate Andrew McCarthy said everyone involved “should be deported.”

Of course, there was some body-shaming for good measure.

Faux outrage plays well to any political base. President Bill Clinton’s guests in the White House’s Lincoln bedroom fanned flames of anger decades before Kid Rock posed for a portrait in the same building.

Lizzo was publicly invited to see the flute and ended up giving a small concert at the Library of Congress beforehand. While some observers were critical, others saw the event as a positive, powerful symbol – an accomplished Black woman playing the flute of a slave owner and generating interest in history for a new audience.

In fact, Madison’s estate appears to have recognized as much: The singer has been invited to perform at the 2,650-acre Virginia estate Madison called home during his lifetime.

Sparking individuals’ anger is easy, and feeling anger can make a person feel as though they’re doing something, even if that something is not at all constructive. With a default position of anger, progress is virtually impossible.

Don’t fall for the encouragement of anger.