 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: On Memorial Day, remember those who sacrificed

  • Updated
  • 0
052821-blm-loc-3flags

Tom Brady, son of State Rep. Dan Brady, placed a U.S. flag on the grave of his grandfather, U.S. Navy veteran Frank Brady, as he volunteered to help the VFW place flags at St. Mary's Cemetery as part of Memorial Day ceremonies on Thursday.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

What this weekend will be for too many people is an answer to the call of the open road.

But as we zip around to wherever we’re going, we should remember and mark Monday as Memorial Day, the day we honor those in the armed forces who died serving their country.

The remembrances should be solemn, but they don’t all have to be sad. The ones we honor would no doubt be pleased that their sacrifices have resulted in such joy.

And there’s nothing wrong with celebrating what appears to be a victory over our smallest foe, COVID-19. The sacrifices most of us have made are nothing close to what was made by those we celebrate on Monday. But there have still been sacrifices, and we’re starting to see the rewards for that work.

Memorial Day parades are set to make a comeback after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many in-person events last year. Here’s where this year’s biggest Memorial Day parades will be taking place. The National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C. will take place May 31 at 5 PM EST. The parade will include veteran units from each US state, as well as “patriotic floats and helium-filled balloons”. Chicago’s Memorial Day Parade will take place on Saturday, May 29. Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston will be a keynote speaker at the event. Multiple events will be taking place in New York City on Memorial Day, with each borough hosting its own parade. The largest parades are expected to take place in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan

Memorial Day first was called Decoration Day and came into being toward the end of the Civil War. Families and friends of the Union dead would gather at cemeteries to decorate the graves of the fallen. The formal name change to Memorial Day came in 1967, although the term had come into favor nearly 80 years before.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Interestingly, the holiday's roots are tied to Central Illinois, because those early formal celebrations were under the auspices of the Grand Army of the Republic.

People are also reading…

"... Dr. Benjamin F. Stephenson came from Springfield (to Decatur) to establish the first post of the Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization of soldiers who fought for the Union, in a move that laid the foundation for what is now Memorial Day," wrote Emily Steele in 2014, then a reporter for the Herald & Review.

The GAR oversight gradually faded, and the American Legion took over. In many communities, the holiday celebrations now lie with communities or other fraternal organizations, often with a parade and a speech or two.

Families and friends organize their own backyard parties with cookouts, heavy doses of sun lotion and various types of outdoor games. The family pool is filled, school is out and summer has begun.

On Memorial Day, you'll see flags flying at many cemeteries and from many porch fronts. Families will honor their soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and guardsmen, living and deceased. We all must take time to remember to mourn the dead, comfort the living, and honor the lives lost in pursuit of the greatness of our country.

Enjoy the freedom and bask in the outdoors, and hopefully you end up in places where masks are not required. But take a moment to remember the ones who made sacrifices so you’d be able to do so.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News