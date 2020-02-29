OUR VIEW: Ongoing shell game in Illinois is frustrating

Illinois has long been the state that always offers a surprise. Anyone who’s lived in the state more than five years has felt it directly. There’s a point where the state pulls back something that’s been promised. Cities experience it, businesses experience it, non-profit enterprises experience it, taxpayers experience it.

One of the recent recipients of this most frequent of state gifts was the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board and funding for officer training. A state law change in money allocation left the board about $5 million than it had last year. A bill to address the shortage is in progress.

In the meantime, nine new Decatur police officers needed to be trained at the cost of in excess of $6,000 per officer. Just as a car needs immediate repairs or something in the home has to be fixed now or cost more later, the city needed to take care of its officers’ fees. The surprise was a quick cost of $56,736 to the city, an amount the council OK’d to spend on Monday.

You can imagine that scenario playing out in municipalities all over the state. So while Illinois seems to benefit the taxpayers on one front, funding still socks the taxpayers in the pocket.