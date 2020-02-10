OUR VIEW: 211 operators there to help

The concept is so clear, it’s amazing the idea took so long to come together. Its purpose is so vital that goal now is to make as many people as possible aware of it, and to ensure all the people who need it are using it.

United Way marks National 211 Day on Feb. 11.

Like 911, 211 is a number that can be called when someone is in need. While 911 deals with immediate life-threatening issues, 211 offers equally vital informational services.

211 connects callers with free information and referrals for community services in Macon, DeWitt, Moultrie, Piatt & Shelby counties. The service is staffed around the clock by volunteers and staff trained to refer callers to assistance. The service employs a database featuring thousands of services, including but not limited to health and human services, governmental agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Anyone feeling overwhelmed in almost any area that overwhelms can find help through dialing 211. Those answering can refer people to assistance with rent and utility charges, substance abuse, food pantries, shelter, support groups, legal assistance and more.