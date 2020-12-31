OUR VIEW: Our wishes for 2021

The year 2020 is one we’ll be glad to set aside.
Thanks to the pandemic, last year was defined more by the things we could not do rather than the things we could. Did you feel you were underaccomplished in 2020? Perhaps you should count survival as a win. And we all developed new skills, be they mastering Zoom and remote working or being able to immediately eyeball six feet.
Here are a handful of hopes that, when accomplished, will make 2021 a better year. We’d also settle for a less memorable stretch.
Let’s give more than lip service to grocery store workers, delivery folks and the other underpaid service workers who continued to work in public while the rest of us sequestered. Not all of those people wanted to put themselves in harm’s way. But they weren’t necessarily doing it out of bravery or desire to serve. In too many cases, the wages and benefits were such that those people needed to work. While it’s easy to say “pay them more,” the challenge is in finding ways to do it. But It needs to be done.
We hope political parties can stop being defined by their extremists. The loudest of both major parties are their extremists. Those individuals are also the ones who give voice to the most outrageous of suggestions, the ones that are pounced on to become the frames of too many arguments. Being moderate is not wishy-washy, milquetoast or lacking the will to take a position. Being a moderate, in fact, is about being willing to listen and compromise.
We hope the ongoing discussions about the need to deal better with mental health issues develop into something beyond platitudes. As the country went through the opioid crisis and while police and advocates battled the line between those needing help with mental issues and those posing a true threat to others, officials were hamstrung. We express desires to help addicts recover, to take steps to halt addiction and to give assistance to those who really need aid. Yet we’ve been unwilling to press those who control the tax purse strings. Sooner or later, talk has to be turned into action. That’s a simple solution, and clearly takes more time than a finger snap. But it’s also a solution that can be applied to any number of things in our lives.
We hope we can work toward acceptance. Disagreements don’t have to breed anger, although mankind’s history is filled with those who have allowed it to. The world is large, and there is room for everyone willing to go along to get along. Let judgment and criticism start from within, let listening, tolerance and care work on the outside.
We hope we can find our way back to that strange intangible existence of “normal.” You’re forgiven if it’s been so long that you don’t remember what “normal” looks or feels like. But we’re confident the species will roll through this latest attack by an unseen enemy. Our challenge then will be getting to the point where we can embrace one another and not speak through masks. We hope our favorite gathering spots – movie theaters, stages, adult beverage dispensaries and more – will be available and we can enjoy them again.