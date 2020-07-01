OUR VIEW: Pay attention to selective virtue signaling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Time deconstructs everything, almost cruelly. It’s how we decide to react to any deconstruction that shows us what kind of people we are now.

That historic deconstruction is why some people are uncomfortable with art from our past, be it a statue, a song, a movie or a marketing icon.

The latest items in the line of fire are Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Butterworth (syrup), Uncle Ben (rice) and Frank White, the man on boxes of Cream of Wheat. All are being “reviewed.” In the current climate, that means they’ll be gone soon, like the Native American woman found on Land O’ Lakes butter and cheese packages.

There are people who think the decision is way overdue. There are people who feel a part of their life being stripped away as we step too far into an area of overheated guilt, working too hard at being “politically correct.” And there are people who consider these changes little more than "virtue signaling."

Virtue signaling is what we’ve come to expect in 2020. We demand statements of purpose be made. Companies running scared during a volatile time have to make statements, and those statements will be put under a microscope and parsed until a vocal someone or a vocal group of someones evaluate it as acceptable or not.