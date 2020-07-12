OUR VIEW: Paycheck Protection Program needs to aid small business

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We finally got a look last week at what businesses tapped into the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The Small Business Administration released a trove of data showing a total of $521 billion in aid was given out through the program, which Congress quickly passed to help businesses grappling with the fallout of COVID-19. The idea was that the SBA low-interest loans would be forgiven if employers used the money on rent, payroll and other expenses.

Two key words: Small business.

What gathered the most attention in the data last week were the big-name entities that received assistance. Kanye West’s company Yeezy got between $2 million and $5 million. The Girl Scouts' national organization received $5 million-$10 million. TGI Fridays and P.F. Chang’s China Bistro were on the list, as were nearly 600 asset management companies and private equity firms.

Also getting aid were organizations with ties to about a dozen U.S. lawmakers, including a California hotel owned in part by the spouse of the U.S. House speaker, Nancy Pelosi. So did the dairy of one-time Illinois gubernatorial candidate Jim Oberweis, who now is running for Congress.