OUR VIEW: People working makes people work

One of the nicest things about Labor Day is the people it celebrates.

Labor Day is an all-inclusive celebration of one of the things that defines America -- work hard, and your reward is the satisfaction of the hard work. The paycheck doesn't hurt, but many Americans take more pride in their willingness to put forth the effort.

The laborers we're honoring are the people whose work is vital to our existence, gives us relief or pleasure or helps anyone along with their existence.

President Grover Cleveland signed legislation in 1894 creating Labor Day, after the deaths of 30 workers during the Pullman Strike in Chicago.

A history of the holiday outlined on the website of the U.S. Department of Labor says the "first proposal of the holiday (should include) a street parade to exhibit to the public 'the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families."

Today, more than 120 years after the holiday's creation, the celebrations remain remarkably similar across the country: parades and other events that honor American workers and their desire to be part of something, to build something, to earn a living.

Sure, there have been changes. COVID has significantly reduced the number of parades. The virus' impact also cost many people jobs. We were already adjusting to a changing workplace. Some potential workers have new expectations of any job they might take, leaving service industries in flux.

We decline to agree that people don't want to work. That bromide may be true of a handful of Americans, but the people we encounter seem to simply want something that gives satisfaction, something more than "buy a car to get to work and go to work to pay for this car." Or qualify for this medical insurance.

Let's be sure to remember all the things those local laborers do besides work. They are the backbone of our economy, and the roles they play in society are crucial, whether they're a neighborhood treasure or a volunteer or a part of a church or other social organization.

It takes people working to make people work.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0