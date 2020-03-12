OUR VIEW: Politicians view votes as mandate

We probably all have a friend or two who would profess their progressivism at this time of year.

Not necessarily a political progressivism, but an electoral one. The individual who finds the options so disgusting that the statement they make is to withhold their vote altogether. These people often feel if they were to participate, that implies satisfaction with the situation.

They say as much by not voting. They’re dissatisfied, and will leave the rest of us to play the game.

Unfortunately, there’s not yet a “none of the above” option on political ballots.

But as they decide to sit and watch, the country metaphorically burns, fueled by so much unease about the “other side,” whatever “other side” that is.

However, we continue to believe everyone who is able and eligible should vote for their candidates of choice. Trust that election judges will be diligent about keeping the machines and buildings clean. Don't be afraid to bring along your own sanitizer if that will comfort you.