OUR VIEW: Politicians view votes as mandate

We probably all have a friend or two who would profess their progressivism at this time of year.
Not necessarily a political progressivism, but an electoral one. The individual who finds the options so disgusting that the statement they make is to withhold their vote altogether. These people often feel if they were to participate, that implies satisfaction with the situation.
They say as much by not voting. They’re dissatisfied, and will leave the rest of us to play the game.
Unfortunately, there’s not yet a “none of the above” option on political ballots.
But as they decide to sit and watch, the country metaphorically burns, fueled by so much unease about the “other side,” whatever “other side” that is.
However, we continue to believe everyone who is able and eligible should vote for their candidates of choice. Trust that election judges will be diligent about keeping the machines and buildings clean. Don't be afraid to bring along your own sanitizer if that will comfort you.
It's a cliche, but every vote does count, and does matter. If we have to bring up the single-vote margin-of-victory 2018 Macon County Sheriff race every time we discuss elections, we’ll be glad to. That example is exactly what we’re talking about.
Voting is the right of almost everyone 18 years of age and older in this country. But it's also a privilege that not enough adults take advantage of or pay enough attention to. The adage that you can't complain if you don't vote makes a lot of sense, but people will anyway. They always do. It's in our nature to want to be on the winning side.
It’s probably a good idea to take advice on how to think with a grain of salt. In fact, apply that rule to this editorial.
But if you’re pondering sitting out an election to make some kind of point, consider: Candidates are going to take votes as mandates. How should they view the absence of votes?