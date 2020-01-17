OUR VIEW: Pot rollout as pain-free as was possible

If your biggest concern about the introduction of a new product is it wound up being so popular that outlets closed for lack of inventory, you’re probably doing reasonably well.

Lines formed early the morning of Jan. 1 as dispensaries around the state legally sold cannabis for the first time. Illinois became the 11th state to legalize the substance, and 37 dispensaries made in excess of a quarter-million sales in the first week. People stood in line outside in January for hours, dispensaries closed as they temporarily ran out of supply or their workers were exhausted from 12- to 16-hour days, and after a week, sales already totaled close to $11 million, including the piles of attendant taxes the state requires.

The results marked a successful and quiet, if frustrating, rollout for the pioneers in the buying and selling. If the most difficult part – bridging the gap between supply and demand – is being handled, the ongoing rollout should be quiet and quickly turn into business as usual.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}