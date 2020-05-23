OUR VIEW: Pritzker has to step back

About 11 weeks ago, when our lives began to change, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was recognized nationally as a leader who was leading the people of his state on the right path. Some of his decisions were copied by governors around the United States, and the country was looking at Illinois as a creator of the best practices in COVID-19 response.
What happened?
Missteps, miscalculations and the appearance of arrogance have led to another adjustment in the evaluation of the governor.
Some of our citizens have been ignorant of optics as they protest Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders. The mob scenes are jarring, even to those most critical of the orders. We need to work on moving toward what our lives will become, post-COVID-19, not increase the rhetoric toward totalitarianism and anarchy.
Those protesting are trying to be heard. To them, Pritzker appears to be listening to just a few people who are telling him what he wants to hear.
The nadir was reached last week as a government body – the Shelby County Board – unanimously passed a resolution to grant guarded permission to reopen businesses if they wish. At the same time, Pritzker threatened to withhold federal funds from counties who defied his stay-at-home order.
Pritzker’s handling of the crisis had for weeks been, at the very least, thoughtful and successful. But frustration with his moving the goalposts of accomplishment or the lack of establishing goals is resulting in a growing thunder of downstate complaints. Those wanting the state reopened need to be given a goal and the opportunity to earn a reward, and to have that award given when the goal is reached.
The explanation of the regional approach to reopening was confusing and the size of the districts too unwieldy. Most frustrating, the full reopening of the state is several months away under the plan, a timetable that seems unrealistic. There needs to be some dose of reality here. It will much harder to open up than shut down.
Pritzker and his supporters also have to understand the financial guillotine coming down on those who have been battling with receiving unemployment benefits. That vast number essentially means at least all of the self-employed workers whose business were ordered closed by the government.
Even those best planners among us would struggle to survive for 10 weeks without a paycheck. Pritzker and his allies need to understand the cry isn’t from people who want their hair and nails tended to. It’s from the owners and employees of those businesses unprepared to weather a 2 ½-month shutdown.
None of them are receiving the assistance they really need. Unquestionably, Illinois’ unemployment offices are overworked, understaffed and overwhelmed. But for many in Illinois right now, that department is the most important in the world. If that department doesn’t straighten out, it will be costing people homes and vehicles and other personal goods.
Those people have been thrown off the island by Pritzker, and he failed to be certain there were enough life rafts.
For businesses, this is simply not sustainable. We hope the softening of some rules on outdoor dining and other measures will help, but the process has been maddeningly slow. We need to look at the big picture.
Clearly, there needs to be work toward some middle ground. Pritzker has to take a step back from being the state’s health police. Those frustrated with Pritzker’s orders need to take a step back from petulance and toward reason.
As the Chicago Tribune said earlier this month, “… what the governor also needs to keep in mind is how to define victory: containing the coronavirus. We don’t want his pursuit of the perfect outcome to unnecessarily delay the restarting of activities.”
We need to be able to walk before we can run during this recovery. Right now, some of us aren’t even being allowed to crawl.
