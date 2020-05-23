OUR VIEW: Pritzker has to step back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

About 11 weeks ago, when our lives began to change, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was recognized nationally as a leader who was leading the people of his state on the right path. Some of his decisions were copied by governors around the United States, and the country was looking at Illinois as a creator of the best practices in COVID-19 response.

What happened?

Missteps, miscalculations and the appearance of arrogance have led to another adjustment in the evaluation of the governor.

Some of our citizens have been ignorant of optics as they protest Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders. The mob scenes are jarring, even to those most critical of the orders. We need to work on moving toward what our lives will become, post-COVID-19, not increase the rhetoric toward totalitarianism and anarchy.

Those protesting are trying to be heard. To them, Pritzker appears to be listening to just a few people who are telling him what he wants to hear.

The nadir was reached last week as a government body – the Shelby County Board – unanimously passed a resolution to grant guarded permission to reopen businesses if they wish. At the same time, Pritzker threatened to withhold federal funds from counties who defied his stay-at-home order.