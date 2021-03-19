OUR VIEW: Pritzker still coming up short

That's better, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker appears to have looked at his bridge to reopening the state and decided it wasn't finished.
Pritzker's announcement this week about establishing a "bridge" in the state's reopening plan was received by the normal and predictable reaction from the state's citizens. Amid the name-calling and announcement of plans to defy orders is one legitimate complaint:
Pritzker keeps moving the goalposts.
As The Associated Press reported, rather than abruptly jumping to unfettered interaction as prescribed in the “Restore Illinois” plan developed last spring, Pritzker will phase in greater flexibility for gatherings based on percentages of the vaccinated population and barring any reversals.
"We're on the verge of the ever-elusive Phase 5," Pritzker said, remaining silent about one of the key reasons -- he keeps changing the rules as we go along. We've already met at least one of Pritzker's Phase 5 specifics.
The constant shifts are another roadblock for businesses trying to conduct their work while remaining within state and local guidelines and mandates. Pritzker's half-measures ultimately end up hurting more than they help.
The scientific community has done us and itself few favors as we've trudged through 12 months with this coronavirus. Mixed messages and reversing field suddenly and with little explanation has left members of the public confused, angry and combative. In their big moments, the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control each froze like inexperienced speakers in the spotlight for the first time.
The most basic of Pritzker's ongoing questionable decisions is his ignoring that restaurants have been shown to have little impact on COVID-19 positivity rates. Sometimes, doing something while refusing to listen to the science and logic on which you're purportedly making your decisions can be worse than doing nothing. The bridge plan only allows slightly incremental increases in gatherings, numbers that will likely not even be noticeable.
No one wants a third wave of cases. Countries in Europe have had to increase restrictions as positive test results are rising after a three-month slide.
There has to be a reasonable middle ground. So far, Pritzker is failing to find it.