OUR VIEW: Pritzker still coming up short

That's better, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker appears to have looked at his bridge to reopening the state and decided it wasn't finished.

Pritzker's announcement this week about establishing a "bridge" in the state's reopening plan was received by the normal and predictable reaction from the state's citizens. Amid the name-calling and announcement of plans to defy orders is one legitimate complaint:

Pritzker keeps moving the goalposts.

As The Associated Press reported, rather than abruptly jumping to unfettered interaction as prescribed in the “Restore Illinois” plan developed last spring, Pritzker will phase in greater flexibility for gatherings based on percentages of the vaccinated population and barring any reversals.

"We're on the verge of the ever-elusive Phase 5," Pritzker said, remaining silent about one of the key reasons -- he keeps changing the rules as we go along. We've already met at least one of Pritzker's Phase 5 specifics.

The constant shifts are another roadblock for businesses trying to conduct their work while remaining within state and local guidelines and mandates. Pritzker's half-measures ultimately end up hurting more than they help.