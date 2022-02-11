OUR VIEW: Pritzker still messy with masks

Even as he hints at a conclusion to mask mandates, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is as slippery as he’s ever been.

This week, the governor announced that at the end of the month he will lift the requirement for wearing face coverings in most indoor spaces to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the mandate will stay in place for K-12 schools where students, teachers and staff are clustered together.

Pritzker has set his own standards for the need of a mandate, and has been fuzzy about what’s prompted any decision or sharing what goals need to be met for relief.

He cited hospitalizations, which peaked at 7,320 in mid-January, dropped to 3,135 last week. Pritzker said Wednesday's number was about 2,500.

Although the change in policy doesn't apply to schools, Pritzker has appealed a circuit court ruling last week that found he had overstepped by requiring face coverings for in-person learning. Which naturally prompts the question of whether Pritzker’s announcement was intended to dilute the court loss.

Defending his decision, Pritzker said school vaccination rates are lower, it's harder to keep an appropriate distance in hallways and classrooms, and outbreaks in schools can spread quickly through a community.

It’s hard to imagine any outcome outside of each community deciding for itself on masks and contact.

Critics pounced on the proclamation, noting Illinois is one of only nine states requiring masks in schools while other states have adopted safe and mask-free approaches. Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) said Pritzker, his public health and education advisers and the media have bought into "this narrative of fear, compliance and politics.” If that’s supposed to be a tweak on anyone, Wilhour may have to name his target. A significant portion of the public is showing very little interest in fear, compliance, politics, the media and societal health.

We’ve reached a point where the majority of the public has had its fill of mask mandates and regulations. Positive cases and the degrees of their severity are tumbling. Reports grow about the number of people surviving multiple incidents with the virus. Even the divisive Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, indicated that the "full-blown pandemic phase was almost over."

The virus has mutated, as viruses do, and its mutations are less and less threatening to humans. This virus did that, and so will the next one and the ones that follow. Unless and until the threat of a germ apocalypse that leads to extinction.

Masks are going to continue to confuse us until we’re unmasked or until we fling them off with disgust and proclaim it’s every person for themselves. Mask mandates may be lowered at schools. But students riding the bus will still be required by federal mandate to wear masks in transit.

The task of Pritzker’s navigation through the pandemic has not been and is not an easy thing. This is the first time the majority of Americans have been through a pandemic, let alone one that’s claimed so many lives. (COVID-19 deaths will not outnumber deaths from the Spanish flu of 1918-19 and HIV/AIDS, whose first death was in 1981.)

But the path could have been easier and clearer had Pritzker let citizens look under the hood.

