OUR VIEW: Proper info key with COVID

We’ll continue to prefer to take our medical advice from experts in the field, thanks. That’s preferable to someone posting a couple of memes on social media, or laymen who considers themselves experts because they have internet access and a search engine available.

However, it’s difficult to blame people for their shortcomings when they’re only seeking information when the reporting bodies that have the information keep some of those numbers hidden. Again, even if the reasoning was to keep a sharper focus on current cases, that could have and should have been handled in a different way.

There’s little that’s more disappointing than when an entity that needs to do its business transparently fails to do so. In this case, the state reversed field within 24 hours, but it had to be asked.

That public health entities around the country have had these issues throughout the pandemic’s outbreak isn’t a fatal failure by any means. Under tougher scrutiny than they’ve been in some time – perhaps ever – they’re getting crash courses in how to handle hard issues, and the importance of transparency.

Taking the state’s gaffe to the furthest extreme, that kind of reporting can feed into the belief that the pandemic isn’t real, a belief that’s been tragically too wrong in some cases.