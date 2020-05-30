OUR VIEW: Proper info key with COVID

That was a close one.
There was a point last week where Illinois state reports on the COVID-19 outbreak stopped providing full information from nursing homes. The report eliminated total numbers of cases and deaths in Illinois nursing homes to facilities with “active” outbreaks.
Thanks to inquiries from the Chicago Tribune, the state on the next day reversed course and disclosed the total numbers. Deliberate or not, the revision for a moment was an example of public health responsibility gone wrong. The change may have been designed to keep a focus on current hotspots, but also resulted in incomplete numbers being available.
It’s not second-guessing to point out that the organization of pandemic response has been unsatisfactory, even as we close in on three months of fear and weariness of COVID-19.
That’s right, weariness. Fiddling with facts and numbness from numbers have settled in for everyone, depending on political, religious, racial or financial position. We’ve never been able to come to a consensus on what would indicate positive handling and positive results. We’re forgetting that numbers as estimates are flexible depending on circumstance. We’re forgetting that those working within the outbreak are professionals, and while maybe they’ve never seen specifically what we’re presently observing, they’ve seen enough previous similar examples to be able to make predictions. There are even those among us criticizing estimates for being too high, even if those estimates led to changes – like social distancing and closing places where people are in close quarters – that reduced the number of cases and deaths.
We’ll continue to prefer to take our medical advice from experts in the field, thanks. That’s preferable to someone posting a couple of memes on social media, or laymen who considers themselves experts because they have internet access and a search engine available.
However, it’s difficult to blame people for their shortcomings when they’re only seeking information when the reporting bodies that have the information keep some of those numbers hidden. Again, even if the reasoning was to keep a sharper focus on current cases, that could have and should have been handled in a different way.
There’s little that’s more disappointing than when an entity that needs to do its business transparently fails to do so. In this case, the state reversed field within 24 hours, but it had to be asked.
That public health entities around the country have had these issues throughout the pandemic’s outbreak isn’t a fatal failure by any means. Under tougher scrutiny than they’ve been in some time – perhaps ever – they’re getting crash courses in how to handle hard issues, and the importance of transparency.
Taking the state’s gaffe to the furthest extreme, that kind of reporting can feed into the belief that the pandemic isn’t real, a belief that’s been tragically too wrong in some cases.
Elsewhere, circumstances are even more troubling. The Associated Press reports In Iowa, businesses are not required to report outbreaks to the health department. In addition, Iowa law only requires disclosure of a business name when it is necessary to protect the public. The state’s policy is to not release a company’s name unless at least 10% of workers test positive. Even then, the release may not be made publicly unless reporters inquire.
That becomes more significant when discussing 555 employees at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, Iowa, have tested positive out of more than 2,517 tested. Wouldn’t the neighbors of Storm Lake plant workers benefit just as much from that information if the state released the name at half that number?
So remember as you debate numbers -- conclusions can be made based on any number of criteria to say anything a person wants them to say. And even at that, we’re not always getting complete and accurate numbers. We’re closer than we’ve ever been, but there’s still plenty of information people hide intentionally or otherwise, and it takes work to uncover the truth.
It’s just another indicator that #localjournalismmatters, whether in Decatur, in Storm Lake, Iowa, or in Chicago.
PHOTOS: Coronavirus in Illinois
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!