OUR VIEW: Protest with a purpose

The key to an effective protest is a complex and difficult series of minor accomplishments.

Ineffective protests are the ones that make the observer think, "Wait, what?"

The present social activism trend that involves glue is an excellent example of the latter.

In recent months, with a significant spike in the last few weeks, protestors have begun gluing themselves to objects as part of their demonstrations. We've seen: A woman attempting to glue herself to the playing surface at an NBA playoff game; actor James Cromwell pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks; and museums around the world being terrorized by actvists gluing their hands to significant art pieces.

We'll get into their stated reasons. We'll also question some of their reasoning.

In the professional basketball game, the woman was protesting alleged animal rights abuses at an egg farm owned by the team's owner. Cromwell was protesting Starbucks' extra charge for plant-based milk. The art vandals are protesting global warming and attempting to make a critique of humans worried more about protecting museum pieces than about the earth itself.

"Many criticize our actions because 'we should leave museums in peace,' " Italian activist Ultima Generazione wrote. "Maybe they don't understand that the inconvenience we created is nothing compared to 1 billion climate migrants and to the many deaths that the climate crisis is causing already."

That's a lot of words, a lot of explanation needed to make the point. And the point really is unlikely to change the mind of those who immediately shrug off those concerned about climate change.

Is the point of the protest to bring someone's attention to something? To make some kind of existential point? Or is it a whole other piece of art altogether?

There's a difference in effectiveness between peaceful quiet protests and those that end in violence. There's also a difference in reactions to those protests, depending on a person's point of view.

Making a point is a combination of marketing and execution. If the ultimate message is "global warming (or animal torture or Starbucks) bad," the execution doesn't necessarily lead to a positive call to action. The reaction is more like, "That again?"

A recent effective campaign is the PAIN (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) group's effort against Big Pharma. PAIN focuses on the Sackler family, the face of the world's OxyContin addiction issues. PAIN has protested at museums and universities that have taken money from the family with "die-ins." The image of dozens or hundreds of people collapsing, symbolizing the deaths caused by opioids, is stunning and striking, dramatic in execution and effective in message delivery.

It's all a matter of marketing. Some do well, others do not.