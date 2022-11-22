OUR VIEW: Proud of county's high school football tradition

Though the much-anticipated Macon County Super Bowl in Champaign didn’t happen, Macon County once again has a participant at the state football championships in St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A championship at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Friday by beating Johnston City in the semifinals. Many Macon County fans hoped the Bulldogs would be playing fellow Macon County football powerhouse Maroa-Forsyth in the title game, but the Trojans were upset in the semifinals by Downs Tri-Valley, which will face St. Teresa on Friday.

But that loss doesn’t take away what the Maroa program has become, and the St. Teresa program has always been — a feather in the cap for Macon County.

There’s always a certain amount of backlash toward successful sports programs — think Yankees and Patriots — and that extends all the way down to high school sports. It didn’t take long for Maroa-Forsyth to go from lovable upstart in 2004 to the team everyone loved to hate by 2012.

But whether you attended either of those schools or care about football at all, the success and name recognition with the rest of the state those two programs have is something to be proud of.

They’re a big part of why Macon County and the surrounding communities are a hotbed of small school high school football in the state.

St. Teresa had success immediately when the playoffs came in the 1974 season, going undefeated and winning state titles the first two years. In the 48 seasons of the playoff era, St. Teresa has had just seven losing seasons, and just one in the last 20 years.

St. Teresa is the O.G. of Macon County high school football in the playoff era, but a contender soon came along in Central A&M, at which current St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey won the bulk of his now 332 career wins — most for any coach ever at a school the Herald & Review covers.

St. Teresa vs. Central A&M was THE area rivalry until the mid-2000s, and the A&M program has remained strong under Brett Weakley, who played at A&M under Ramsey.

Maroa-Forsyth had its own football tradition with Fred Thompson leading a successful stretch including two runner-up finishes in the 1980s. But in 2000, the program was going through its worst stretch in 30 years under a new coach in Josh Jostes, who amazingly began his Maroa coaching career with a 6-21 record after three seasons.

But once the turnaround came, the momentum never slowed. Beginning with the 2004 team, the Trojans have been among the elite programs in the state, making the playoffs for 18 straight seasons with eight title game appearances and two state titles.

As the leaders of the county’s top football programs, both Ramsey and Jostes take plenty of barbs online and in discussions among area fans. But take two or three minutes out of your day and watch an interview (you can find many at herald-review.com) with either of these coaches and you’ll hear the passion they have for the game and the players they coach.

There is an unhealthy history of putting coaches on pedestals. But give credit where credit is due — both Ramsey and Jostes do. “It’s Jimmys and Joes, not Xs and Os” has been a longtime favorite saying of Jostes’. Ramsey and Jostes are coaches who know how to get the kids in positions and situations on the field where they can be successful. But they’re also the first to admit that if the kids don’t make the plays when in position to do it, those wins and trophies don’t come.

Why it may be too much to ask for Maroa fans to root for St. Teresa on Friday, whether or not you have any connection to St. Teresa, many in our community have friends or family related to someone on the team. If you have some time at 1 p.m. on Friday, flip on the TV to channel 19 (918 HD) and proudly point out — that’s a Macon County team playing for the state title.