OUR VIEW: Questions about school's return

We need to think through returning to school in a more thorough fashion than we have. There’s an attitude and even threats from the federal level that reopening schools can be easily done. But there are a number of things that have to be considered and a number of answers that will have to be provided.
Keep in mind as well: The clock is ticking.
Undoubtedly, these questions are going to be some among many. Those both optimistic and pessimistic about the possibilities for the fall must have their questions answered.
The first issue examines a problem as old as gathering for education. Schools are Petri dishes of disease even in the best of times. How many diseases already spread during child-to-child contact? How many diseases contracted by children ultimately end up spreading to adults? Certainly the last four months have illustrated the vulnerability and instability of our systems, from shopping to food acquisition to behavior in public spaces during a critical time. What can we do to minimize potential issues? Doesn’t this simple question put to rest the politicization of masks? Or are some of us going to send our children to the front lines of a viral war instilled with the belief that masks are not necessary, no matter what anyone says?
Other questions concern the requirements of the situation and preparation for things we must consider even if we dread the discussion. Ponder the medical, instructional and legal possibilities. As we have been doing for months, we’re walking into a new world carrying a set of old rules that may or may not apply or be relevant.
If a student or teacher tests positive, where is the line drawn on which individuals to be quarantined? If a teacher sees 100 or 150 students a day, how many of those must quarantine, and for how long? What about family members? If we want to see an economic slowdown, imagine hundreds of parents removed from the workplace because they’re quarantined as a result of something that happened to someone else at a school.
Are teachers going to be paid if they’re forced into quarantine? What are the unemployment benefit perspectives for a quarantined school employee? Will there be an expectation or allowance for online instruction? Are we willing to send teachers who might be among the most at risk to work with other people? Are we willing to force them?
What kind of cleanliness and sanitation will be executed in the schools? Have we asked parents or teachers about the likeliness of their children’s willingness to cooperate with any mask requirements? What will the punishments be? We already appear to be expecting minimum-wage workers to be the enforcers in public buildings? Who has that responsibility with schools?
Can we come to a realistic explanation and expectation for our students? For all the anxiety about wanting to open schools because we don’t want students falling behind, who is it that we think is surpassing students. The United States is one large, messy COVID-carrying boat. The places we’ll be falling behind are to students in other countries, countries that figure out how to battle back against the coronavirus.
What is the potential for legal reprisal for complications from anything COVID-19-related in a school system? Are students or parents going to be required to sign waivers that remove the school’s responsibility? What can legally be done on the part of students, parents, teachers, other school employees? COVID-19 has made some of us lawsuit crazy. The real winners are going to be lawyers, but be assured, these issues and issues like them will be discussed in legislative and legal meetings for years after we have a vaccine.
How many deaths are “acceptable”? A hundred? A thousand? Even if the numbers are lower than predicted, are you willing to risk your offspring? Your relatives? Teachers and other school employees?
Schools are to open in less than four weeks. Without a miracle, a comprehensive plan seems impossible to deliver. Decatur Public Schools had difficulty last fall simply opening a school. The Stephen Decatur fiasco still causes shaking heads among those who were affected by it last year. Dealing with this year’s mysteries will be an even larger challenge.
