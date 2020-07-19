OUR VIEW: Questions about school's return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We need to think through returning to school in a more thorough fashion than we have. There’s an attitude and even threats from the federal level that reopening schools can be easily done. But there are a number of things that have to be considered and a number of answers that will have to be provided.

Keep in mind as well: The clock is ticking.

Undoubtedly, these questions are going to be some among many. Those both optimistic and pessimistic about the possibilities for the fall must have their questions answered.

The first issue examines a problem as old as gathering for education. Schools are Petri dishes of disease even in the best of times. How many diseases already spread during child-to-child contact? How many diseases contracted by children ultimately end up spreading to adults? Certainly the last four months have illustrated the vulnerability and instability of our systems, from shopping to food acquisition to behavior in public spaces during a critical time. What can we do to minimize potential issues? Doesn’t this simple question put to rest the politicization of masks? Or are some of us going to send our children to the front lines of a viral war instilled with the belief that masks are not necessary, no matter what anyone says?