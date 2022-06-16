OUR VIEW: Reach out to your father

Reach out to your father on June 18 – Father’s Day. Odds are that's the thing he desires most -- time with the family.

When we say "father," we can be referring to any number of individuals. Father's Day celebrates fatherhood and honors fathers, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers and father figures in society.

Fathers come in different types, shapes and styles. The families boomers in television situation comedies watched by baby may have never really existed. If that was your experience, congratulations. That “traditional” family as painted by mass media and politicians is far less common now.

The role that is assumed by a father or father figure is as important as it's been in history. As much as life has turned easier since our fathers and father figures were children, today's youngsters face things their elders could never have imagined facing as kids. That stabilizing hand, the well-considered advice, and the simple wisdom fathers are able to provide to their children are vital to our society.

Our relationships with our fathers are as unique as we are from one another. For every loving father-son relationship about which we hear, there are inevitably others decidedly less than ideal. That's part of the reason we recognize father figures as well on this day. However independent any of us are or want to feel we are, we are better people when we have that adult influence we require.

That's reason enough to honor dad.

The tradition of Father's Day is believed to have been started in an attempt to comfort suddenly fatherless children. But the reaction was not for children left fatherless because of war casualties. The first recognition came during a memorial service held after in excess of 360 men died in a 1907 mining accident in Monongah, W. Va., the worst mining disaster United States history. In 1909, Sonota Dodd of Spokane, Wash., began a unsuccessful decades-long campaign for national recognition of the day.

In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father's Day. Six years later, the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972.

The day is still seen by many merchants as an opportunity to market traditionally masculine toys and accouterments to those buying for men. Grills and power tools might be high-end gifts from a spouse or any number of children who are confident in their ability to accede to dad's wishes. From the younger and less-adventurous, dad is likely to receive a necktie (even if he never wears one to church, let alone to work) or after-shave (even for those with full beards.)

Father's Day may suffer from Flag Day Syndrome. In the same way that Flag Day is outshone by being nestled between Memorial Day and July 4, Father's Day comes after Mother's Day, a day that's been recognized for a longer time and one that serves to honor those we elevate to another level.

While fatherhood is a gift, it also has no instruction book. Those choices made by father figures are carried with us forever. The impact is deep. The best make us better.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0