OUR VIEW: Reaction remains varied and intense

It's understandable people are mad about Illinois’ prolonged stay at home order, which seems to be putting the state in serious economic peril. We're frustrated, too. We're mad, too.

That's why it's not surprising to us that state Rep. Darren Bailey challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 30-day extension in court. It’s not even surprising that he won. The case was heard in a Bailey-friendly Clay County judge, who probably daily comes across people who think the need for a lockdown is questionable already, and overbearing and overprotective besides.

The reaction to the extension has been varied and intense. As much as those on either side of the argument might pretend to understand the other side, they struggle. Hence the intense reaction of those reassured by the extension and those outraged by it.

The reaction and fervor of debate isn’t much of a surprise. We have a society in which where the vice president can openly flaunt facemask requirements, as Mike Pence did this week at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Pence disregarded advance notice and declined a mask handed to him when he entered the building.

The policy has been in place at the clinic since April 13. What are you going to do, arrest the vice president?