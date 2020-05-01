OUR VIEW: Reaction remains varied and intense

It's understandable people are mad about Illinois’ prolonged stay at home order, which seems to be putting the state in serious economic peril. We're frustrated, too. We're mad, too.
That's why it's not surprising to us that state Rep. Darren Bailey challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 30-day extension in court. It’s not even surprising that he won. The case was heard in a Bailey-friendly Clay County judge, who probably daily comes across people who think the need for a lockdown is questionable already, and overbearing and overprotective besides.
The reaction to the extension has been varied and intense. As much as those on either side of the argument might pretend to understand the other side, they struggle. Hence the intense reaction of those reassured by the extension and those outraged by it.
The reaction and fervor of debate isn’t much of a surprise. We have a society in which where the vice president can openly flaunt facemask requirements, as Mike Pence did this week at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Pence disregarded advance notice and declined a mask handed to him when he entered the building.
The policy has been in place at the clinic since April 13. What are you going to do, arrest the vice president?
Pence was held in contempt by comedians and the left wing side of Outrage Culture. He was cheered as a hero by the right wing side. Each side is convinced the other has a broader goal in line, be it a change toward socialism or death panels. Each side is convinced the other has a death wish. Even worse, the other side will never offer a mea culpa and acknowledge the error of their ways.
You don’t believe medical people – those who are working extended hours, sweating as they work to keep someone’s breathing acceptable and sobbing when they cannot – you don’t believe they’re making things up, do you? We know influenza is an annual plague, and thousands die of it annually. But the medical community is treating COVID-19 as something even more dangerous, something we need to use extreme measures to combat.
Do we really want to criticize people who have sworn to protect life?
The protests and complains are widely about things that haven’t happened yet. Police around Central Illinois are saying they won’t enforce regulations. Decatur Julie Moore Wolfe has scoffed at idea of penalizing those not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. What is it that cannot be done currently that people really want to do?
Any person reading about different projection models by now knows far more than they have ever wanted to. They have also mastered the ability to find or even create specific models to match their prejudices.
A person with a calculator and access to websites can come to one conclusion. A person who’s spent their whole life working with statistics – we give college degrees to these people, remember – comes to another conclusion. Whose forecast do you want to go with? Right now, it seems many of us are choosing the one yelling the loudest.
Virtually everyone with an opinion about Pritzker’s order thinks theirs is the only one that looks out equally for commerce and health. If it doesn’t, maybe it’s a good idea to rethink the position.
The time when we’re certain we will be safe is when hospitals start allowing visitors. Until we all can get to that point, we’re only negotiating by degrees.
