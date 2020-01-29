OUR VIEW: Realistic fakes could even cloud liberty

A report published in California, Texas and Maryland law reviews expresses concern about the weaponizing of deep fakes, adding, “The marketplace of ideas already suffers from truth decay as our networked information environment interacts in toxic ways with our cognitive biases.”

The number of experts able to testify for the veracity of video technological changes drops daily as the software is perfected, likely sometimes by those who want it perfected for different reasons.

Some observers are complaining that creators of the technology – who viewed it as an opportunity to improve special effects and other entertainment industry challenges – are irresponsible in not considering the potential negatives of the creation. Many scientists are appalled when their discoveries are first weaponized. Others realize that the first consideration of scientific discoveries is often as a weapon. It’s fascinating to see software creators regarded in the same fashion as scientists.

Last year, a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her sound drunk or ill. The altered video was viewed in excess of 2 million times, and tweeted by President Trump. Would you want to take a bet on whether everyone who saw the video is aware of its fakery?