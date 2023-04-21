"It's a small world. But I wouldn't want to paint it." -- comedian Stephen Wright

The Earth is a huge and imposing place. As Stephen Wright's wonderful absurdist joke makes clear, leaving a positive mark on even a small piece of it requires a gargantuan effort.

And as we see around the world, sometimes even those efforts aren't enough. While the world paid attention to COVID-19 in 2020, it forgot about how the year started with horrific bushfires in Australia, forever a situation that could repeat and turn even worse.

Closer to home, fires particularly in California and Texas have become more frequent and more fatal. The California fires consume a million acres a year and displace people regularly. Texas websites post wildfire outlook and predictions the way we in Illinois plot storms of rain and snow.

The number of dry and hot spots in the United States have federal officials meeting with state officials around the country in an attempt to plan ways to battle expected wildfires.

Daniel Robles wrote earlier this month in the Chicago Tribune that we have witnessed worsening climate catastrophes, a growing number of climate refugees and fossil-fuel-driven conflict. We’ve seen the federal government fail to take action on climate change while a partisan divide on public health grows. "In the meantime," he notes, "billion-dollar corporations such as Amazon take home record profits at the expense of its workers and our environment."

So are we arrogant in marking the 53rd annual Earth Day? Possibly. Our present situation is unquestionably dire.

Our efforts so far seem to have made a difference. Deadly pesticides have been banned or regulated. Waters have been cleaned. Drinking water is safer. Species on the edge of extinction have rebounded. The hole in the ozone layer appears to be healing. “Green” building is becoming more prevalent. So is “green” energy consumption.

Even more encouraging is the everyday recycling available to every person in Decatur. That's the classic and easy example of something everyone can do. There's no extra effort in putting waste in a bin specific to its potential future use.

You don't have to do everything. You just have to do what you can.

Perhaps some of our present environmental changes would have taken care of themselves. Maybe the ozone layer hole is something that has opened and closed for thousands or millions of years.

On the other hand, do we really miss chlorofluorocarbons, the gas produced by specific refrigeration and air conditioning, aerosol propellants and cleaning agents? We've found a way to replace them with things that appear to be better and safer.

Comedian George Carlin was not a fan of those who claimed their desire and task was to save the planet. “We don’t even know how to take care of ourselves yet,” he said. “We haven’t learned to care for one another—we’re gonna save the … planet? … The planet will shake us off like a bad case of fleas, a surface nuisance.”

Fatalistic, certainly, and maybe Carlin had a point. (Do we have to go to comedians now for honest truth as well as laughs?) Perhaps the best way to treat our impending demise is to ignore the planet we share and exploit it for all we can, waiting for the inevitable explosion or implosion.

Try running that by a parent sincerely trying to make the world a better place for their children.

We've had successes in taking responsibility for what we have done to the planet, and we've had our failures that we like less to either acknowledge or attempt to reverse. For better or worse, this is our home, and how we treat it (and leave it) will reflect on us as long as people remember mankind.

When it's put that way, maybe throwing fast food wrappers out of car windows is insignificant.

But when you're walking on a clean sidewalk or driving on a roadway that's been tended to, that makes a world of difference to your eye and to your mind.

In those cases, it really is a big deal when someone takes the time to tend to a fellow human's carelessness and thoughtlessness.

Those who pick up are doing what they can, and making the world a better place.