OUR VIEW: Recordings uncomfortably troubling

Being an elected official isn't easy, especially with all those unfair cliches about being self-serving and only focusing on spin. And it's really not easy for a school board member, where the competing interests of parents, unions and taxpayers collide.
That being said, those clichés may have some merit on occasion, too.
The Oct. 27 closed session recording of the Decatur school board released last week is an uncomfortable lesson in that.
Some background: The district had to produce the recordings after the Illinois Attorney General's Office determined the school system shouldn't have denied a Freedom of Information Act request for the audio. The recordings were of closed-door meetings about giving a $30,000 bonus to Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. He was making $156,715.
Opponents of the expense (and maybe of Dase himself) said the board didn't give enough notice. The board ended up not moving forward.
We won't dissect whether the bonus was worth it. But we will say the process — like so many of the administrative decisions by the district — was bizarrely handled.
Too quickly.
Not enough discussion.
Too little transparency.
WAND-TV and the Herald & Review filed separate Freedom of Information Act requests trying to unravel what happened. Some were denied, with the district saying it was a personnel matter. The Attorney General's Office said that wasn't the case and ordered the release of the closed session.
Which brings us to the recordings, which are posted at herald-review.com. The majority are standard board discussions. But there's one segment where board members are trying to determine what of their communication could be obtained through FOIA. There are discussions about strategies to deny requests and what may or may not have been emailed, thereby making it accessible to a records request. There is even talk about the possible impact on those who may be seeking election.
We are not naïve. We know elected officials talk about these kinds of things all the time. Still, it is troubling to hear.
In this case, board members are overlooking the Freedom of Information Act is there for a reason.
It is not only for the media. Anyone can file a FOIA. (It's fun; you should try it. Check out foia.ilattorneygeneral.net/)
In fact, the state FOIA and Open Meetings Act are the people's most important tools to ensure elected officials are doing the work of the public.
That there would be any talk about about hiding information rather than being transparent and honest is deeply concerning.