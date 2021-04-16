OUR VIEW: Recordings uncomfortably troubling

WAND-TV and the Herald & Review filed separate Freedom of Information Act requests trying to unravel what happened. Some were denied, with the district saying it was a personnel matter. The Attorney General's Office said that wasn't the case and ordered the release of the closed session.

Which brings us to the recordings, which are posted at herald-review.com. The majority are standard board discussions. But there's one segment where board members are trying to determine what of their communication could be obtained through FOIA. There are discussions about strategies to deny requests and what may or may not have been emailed, thereby making it accessible to a records request. There is even talk about the possible impact on those who may be seeking election.

We are not naïve. We know elected officials talk about these kinds of things all the time. Still, it is troubling to hear.

In this case, board members are overlooking the Freedom of Information Act is there for a reason.

It is not only for the media. Anyone can file a FOIA. (It's fun; you should try it. Check out foia.ilattorneygeneral.net/)

In fact, the state FOIA and Open Meetings Act are the people's most important tools to ensure elected officials are doing the work of the public.