OUR VIEW: Remembering the price for victory in Japan is critical

Anyone who does any studying of the method of warfare during World War II has to at some point work past their abject horror at the details. We find the most base of actions, ones that make us wonder if we’ve already far surpassed the limits that qualify us to be “human.”
Perhaps that explains the generally muted response to VJ Day, which marks the capitulation of Japan to conclude World War II.
As we mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, it’s worth remembering that the world was a radically different place 75 years ago. Most significantly, the United States and its allies were bringing to a conclusion a worldwide battle that resulted in the deaths of 3% of the world’s population.
Battle action in each theater had its horrors. British military and citizens alike faced relentless aerial attacks. Stalingrad produced endless stories of attack, crushing civilian deaths, starvation and hand-to-hand combat. D-Day bloodied the beaches of France. In their march toward Germany, allied forces came across concentration camps devoted to eliminating Jews, gypsies and homosexuals.
In the Pacific theater, Allied forces came across a cruel foe that had no hesitation about torturing or killing civilians and military alike. The Japanese built large and dangerous defenses, and used the miserably humid climate to their advantage. In the air, as Allies flew from Pacific island to Pacific island, pilots and sailor could find themselves at the mercy of the ocean and its predators.
World War II claimed 419,400 Americans lives. Another 670,000 were wounded. In the Pacific, 111,606 Americans died and 253,142 were wounded. For Japan, 1.7 million died.
VJ Day stands as a tribute to championed ideals. As Douglas MacArthur accepted the Japanese surrender and was put in charge of the island for its reassimilation to the world, he spoke of freedom, tolerance and justice as he led a rebuilt country in rejoining the world order.
That’s the importance of marking the day and remembering the sacrifices made. Even as the number of people who remember the events of the war dwindle, their memory and integrity must be honored. Those who won the battles remind us of the best that we were, and may inspire us again to being the best that we can be.
