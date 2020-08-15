OUR VIEW: Remembering the price for victory in Japan is critical

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who does any studying of the method of warfare during World War II has to at some point work past their abject horror at the details. We find the most base of actions, ones that make us wonder if we’ve already far surpassed the limits that qualify us to be “human.”

Perhaps that explains the generally muted response to VJ Day, which marks the capitulation of Japan to conclude World War II.

As we mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day, it’s worth remembering that the world was a radically different place 75 years ago. Most significantly, the United States and its allies were bringing to a conclusion a worldwide battle that resulted in the deaths of 3% of the world’s population.

Battle action in each theater had its horrors. British military and citizens alike faced relentless aerial attacks. Stalingrad produced endless stories of attack, crushing civilian deaths, starvation and hand-to-hand combat. D-Day bloodied the beaches of France. In their march toward Germany, allied forces came across concentration camps devoted to eliminating Jews, gypsies and homosexuals.