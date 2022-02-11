OUR VIEW: Remembering to mark Lincoln's birthday

Coming days will be packed with action, gatherings, and with a little luck, love.

Valentine’s Day is Monday, Feb. 14. You’re short on time to prepare some kind of surprise for your sweetheart.

Because you won’t want to be trying to take care of those things on Sunday, Feb. 13. You’ll probably be preparing to attend of host a Super Bowl-watching party.

We hope you’ve already taken care of your wings request.

So it is easy to let Abraham Lincoln’s birthday slip away without notice. We don’t even mark his birthday this year until Feb. 21, which is the latest possible day to mark Presidents Day. That federal holiday is the third Monday in February.

Central Illinois’ relationship with Abraham Lincoln is long and complex.

We have a tendency to take our 16th president for granted. You’re never more than a brief drive from something Lincoln-related, and his specter hangs over the area. The presence of the icon overwhelms the man and his actions.

We’ve been drilled with the basics for a lifetime. Born in 1809, he made every effort to better himself and his education. Compassion and fairness were sacrosanct. He rose to prominence nationally. His election came in an America even more divided than today. In a four-way race in 1860, Lincoln was elected president with just shy of 40% of the vote. He won 18 of 33 states. Lincoln's name was not on the ballot in 10 Southern states.

The election set the stage for the Civil War, and his managing of same was critical in both keeping the states united and cementing his reputation as one of the finest presidents in the country’s history.

As much as the Civil War invariably held his attention throughout his presidency, Lincoln oversaw additional changes and innovations. The Land-Grant College Act of 1862 (the Morrill Act) provided grants of land to states to finance the establishment of colleges specializing in “agriculture and the mechanic arts.” The University of Illinois was one of 69 land-grant schools founded as a result of the act.

Lincoln also established the United States Department of Agriculture, which still remains responsible for developing and executing federal government policy on farming, forestry and food.

Lincoln’s second inaugural address, more than a century and a half later, still frames the idea of an ideal America: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and of his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”

Striving toward that goal continues to be an important tribute to the man as well as the icon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0